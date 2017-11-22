    Ghost dog wedding planner movie has 'the greatest trailer ever'

    Ben Arnold
    UK Movies Writer

    In the forthcoming Best Friend From Heaven, country singer Kris Kristofferson plays a Rough Collie called Gabe who is run over by a car, but becomes a wedding planner from beyond the grave.

    Not the result of a vivid fever dream brought on after a night on the fondue and the psychedelic mushrooms, but an actual film that’s actually been made with actual people in it.

    (Credit: Brain Power Studios)

    Directed by Justin G. Dyck and made by Brain Power Studio, who brought us films like Fast & Furriest, Monkey In The Middle and A Puppy For Christmas, the trailer has just landed online, and it’s already got people talking.






    Meanwhile, dogs are enjoying it too.


    Film site Birth. Movies. Death. reckons that its very existence is more evidence we’re ‘all Inside a VR program that’s trolling us’.

    In The Guardian, Stuart Heritage asks whether ‘Kris Kristofferson’s wedding planning dog drama is already the worst movie of 2018’, but sadly he’s wrong.

    As for a UK release date, we’ll keep you posted.

