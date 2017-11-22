Ghost dog wedding planner movie has 'the greatest trailer ever'

In the forthcoming Best Friend From Heaven, country singer Kris Kristofferson plays a Rough Collie called Gabe who is run over by a car, but becomes a wedding planner from beyond the grave.
Not the result of a vivid fever dream brought on after a night on the fondue and the psychedelic mushrooms, but an actual film that’s actually been made with actual people in it.
Directed by Justin G. Dyck and made by Brain Power Studio, who brought us films like Fast & Furriest, Monkey In The Middle and A Puppy For Christmas, the trailer has just landed online, and it’s already got people talking.
Movie of the year. For all years, ever. Cancel Hollywood everyone, it's over. https://t.co/lYNwvINz4V
— Eddie Bowley (@Eddache_) November 21, 2017
Oscar season is here at last. https://t.co/NYhmpGxeki
— Turkey Huckabee (@TylerHuckabee) November 22, 2017
That's it….I quit. Doesn't get any better than this. https://t.co/mukqzWr8Hh
— Tom Haines (@Hello_Haines) November 22, 2017
I just spent ten minutes researching whether this was a very elaborate satire.
It wasn't.https://t.co/SdZlJPaGb5
— Hans'Pichy'Stockmann (@Pichy_and_Pals) November 21, 2017
Question – Is this the greatest trailer ever?
Answer – Yeshttps://t.co/6oKuDBJ0Xq
— Rhys Seabourne (@Rhys_Seabourne) November 22, 2017
Meanwhile, dogs are enjoying it too.
This is my dog watching the trailer for Best Friend From Heaven pic.twitter.com/rCEGjYDyMJ
— Luke Buckmaster (@lukebuckmaster) November 22, 2017
Film site Birth. Movies. Death. reckons that its very existence is more evidence we’re ‘all Inside a VR program that’s trolling us’.
In The Guardian, Stuart Heritage asks whether ‘Kris Kristofferson’s wedding planning dog drama is already the worst movie of 2018’, but sadly he’s wrong.
As for a UK release date, we’ll keep you posted.
Read more
Harrison Ford plays the hero in real-life car accident
Asia Argento: More pigs will be revealed
Transparent writers mulling killing off Jeffrey Tambor’s character
983