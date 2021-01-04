Gerry Marsden, lead singer of Gerry and the Pacemakers, dies at 78: Paul McCartney and more react

Stanley Bielecki/ASP/Getty Images

Liverpool legend Gerry Marsden, who was the lead singer of the '60s British band Gerry and the Pacemakers, died Sunday, AP reported. He was 78.

His family told the outlet Marsden's death was not connected to COVID-19, and his friend Pete Price said the rocker died after a short illness related to a heart infection.

Paul McCartney and others have honored the musician's legacy.

"Gerry was a mate from our early days in Liverpool. He and his group were our biggest rivals on the local scene," McCartney tweeted Sunday. "His unforgettable performances of You’ll Never Walk Alone and Ferry Cross the Mersey remain in many people’s hearts as reminders of a joyful time in British music..."

He also wrote, "My sympathies go to his wife Pauline and family. See ya, Gerry. I’ll always remember you with a smile."

Gerry was a mate from our early days in Liverpool. He and his group were our biggest rivals on the local scene. His unforgettable performances of You’ll Never Walk Alone and Ferry Cross the Mersey remain in many people’s hearts as reminders of a joyful time in British music... pic.twitter.com/t1COAIwZVM — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) January 3, 2021

Gerry and the Pacemakers were known for "You'll Never Walk Alone," which was a rendition of the song from the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical Carousel. The group's version became the anthem of Liverpool Football Club, which shared a tribute to the late singer on Sunday.

"It is with such great sadness that we hear of Gerry Marsden’s passing. Gerry’s words will live on forever with us. You’ll Never Walk Alone ❤️" the official account for Liverpool FC tweeted.

Story continues

It is with such great sadness that we hear of Gerry Marsden’s passing.



Gerry’s words will live on forever with us. You’ll Never Walk Alone ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5W4yspmLRV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 3, 2021

"Gerry’s voice accompanied our biggest nights. His anthem bonded players, staff and fans around the world, helping create something truly special," it said in another tweet.

Gerry’s voice accompanied our biggest nights. His anthem bonded players, staff and fans around the world, helping create something truly special ❤️



You’ll Never Walk Alone ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KE0tjClfqL — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 3, 2021

In their early days, Gerry and the Pacemakers played with The Beatles and had the same manager, Brian Epstein. While they didn't have the same success as their fellow Liverpudlians, they still scored a fair amount of hits. They were the first act to reach No. 1 in the UK Singles Chart with their first three singles: "How Do You Do It?", "I Like It," and "You'll Never Walk Alone," all from 1963. The band also had the hits "Ferry Cross the Mersey" and "Don't Let the Sun Catch You Crying."

Marsden is survived by his wife Pauline and their two daughters.

Elvis Costello and others have also reacted to Marsden's passing:

I was saddened by Gerry Marsden’s passing. His voice will always lead the way at Anfield, in times of celebration or lament. YNWA. He (and his brother, Freddie) wrote some great tunes. Here is my favourite: https://t.co/xjZl61XOpv My condolences to his friends and family. ⁦ pic.twitter.com/Q6zumRmMSG — Elvis Costello (@ElvisCostello) January 3, 2021

RIP Gerry Marsden, 78.

The man who with Gerry and The Pacemakers gave the people of Liverpool two of the city’s greatest anthems.. Ferry Cross The Mersey and You’ll Never Walk Alone.

Great singer, great character. Very sad news. pic.twitter.com/zWAd0ci1Sz — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 3, 2021

So sad to hear of the passing of the legend that is Gerry Marsden,he and his Anthem will be forever in our hearts. YNWA Gerry — Phil Thompson (@Phil_Thompson4) January 3, 2021

Related content: