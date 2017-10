Roman Polanski’s sexual assault allegations are back in the spotlight after former German actress Renate Langer reported to Swiss police Tuesday that the “Chinatown” director raped her when she was 15.

According to The New York Times, the 61-year-old Langer claims the assault occurred at a house in Gstaad in February 1972. She is the fourth woman to accuse Polanski of assault. Polanski’s lawyer, Harland Braun, has declined comment.

More to come…