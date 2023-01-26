Gerard Piqué Goes Instagram Official with Clara Chia Marti 7 Months After Split from Shakira

Shakira's ex Gerard Piqué has debuted his girlfriend on social media.

The former pro soccer player shared a selfie of him snuggling up to Clara Chia Marti, 23, in an Instagram snap he posted on Wednesday. He didn't include a caption alongside the image, which marked the first time he posted Marti on his page.

Shakira, 45, and Piqué, 35, announced their breakup in a joint statement June.

"We regret to confirm that we are separating," the exes said at the time. "We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect."

The former couple — who share two sons, Milan, 10, and Sasha, 7 — first confirmed their relationship in March 2011. They met on the set of her music video for "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)," which served as the official song of the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Piqué's debut with Marti comes two weeks after Shakira threw shade at him in her new song, "BZRP Music Session #53."

"Sorry baby, I should have thrown you out a while ago / A she-wolf like me is not for rookies / A she-wolf like me is not for guys like you," she sang in part, nodding to her 2009 hit "She Wolf," released shortly before the pair met in 2010. "I'm too good for you, and that's why you're with someone just like you."

Shakira (C) arrives to the Court of First Instance and Family number 18 of Barcelona city; Gerard Pique arrives to the Court of First Instance and Family number 18 of Barcelona city, Catalonia

Quique Garcia/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (2) Shakira; Gerard Piqué

Shakira then seemed to get into more specific details about their breakup as she sang: "You left me my mother-in-law as my neighbor / Media outlets at my door and in debt with the government," sang the musician, appearing to mention her ongoing tax fraud trial in Spain. "You thought you hurt me, but you made me stronger / Women don't cry anymore, they cash in."

In the chorus, repeated multiple times throughout the song, Shakira declares, "I'm too good for you, and that's why you're with someone just like you."

Ahead of the song's release, Shakira brought in 2023 with an emotional but uplifting message.

In an Instagram post written in Spanish and English, the singer wrote that those who have been betrayed "must continue" to keep the faith. "Even if our wounds are still open in this new year, time has a surgeon's hands," she wrote.

"Even if someone's betrayed us, we must continue to trust others. When faced with contempt, continue to know your worth. Because there are more good people than indecent ones. More people with empathy than indifference. The ones who leave are fewer than the many who stay by our side."

The songstress also expressed her belief that pain can propel growth. "Our tears are not in vain, they water the soil our future will spring from and make us more human, so that even while suffering heartache we can continue to love," the post read.