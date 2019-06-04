Paris prosecutors have dropped a rape investigation against Gerard Depardieu, the French actor’s lawyers told TheWrap.“A number of investigations undertaken as part of this procedure have not enabled us to characterize the crimes alleged in all of their individual parts,” the prosecutor’s office announced in a statement Tuesday via Reuters and other French media reports.According to Reuters, the French media said the accusation had been made by a 22-year-old French actress. Depardieu’s lawyers have denied the claims several times, with Depardieu’s attorney, Herve Temime, saying Depardieu “absolutely denies any rape, any sexual assault, any crime.”Also Read: Luc Besson's Financially Troubled EuropaCorp Placed Under Court Protection in FranceIn August 2018, Depardieu was accused of rape and sexual assault by a woman, whose complaint was then handed over to Paris prosecutors. Reports said the incidents occurred on Aug. 7 and Aug. 13 at Depardieu’s home, and that his accuser was a dancer and actress seeking professional advice.Depardieu, 70, is an iconic French star with over 170 titles to his name and is known for roles in “Cyrano de Bergerac” and “The Man in the Iron Mask.” In 2017, he starred in Claire Denis’s “Let the Sunshine In” opposite Juliette Binoche.Read original story Gerard Depardieu Rape Investigation Dropped by Paris Prosecutor At TheWrap

