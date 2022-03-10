Gerard Depardieu Loses Appeal to Have Rape Charges Dropped, Remains Under Formal Investigation

Veteran French actor Gerard Depardieu will remain under formal investigation for alleged rape after losing an appeal.

The decision, which was announced on Thursday (March 10) by the Paris Court of Appeal, said it won’t drop Depardieu’s indictment, which stems from accusations of rape and sexual assault filed to authorities by actor Charlotte Arnould in August 2018.

Depardieu, who previously said through his lawyer that he “firmly rejected” Arnould’s accusations, has been under formal investigation since Dec. 16, 2020, and filed an appeal in May 2021.

“The Paris Court of Appeal considers that there remains, at this point, some grave and consistent clues that justify that Gerard Depardieu remains indicted,” said the French court in a statement sent to Variety. Following this investigation, the case will either be brought to trial or dismissed.

Arnould said she was raped by Depardieu on two occasions in August 2018 in his Paris home in the posh 6th district. Variety has reached out to Depardieu’s reps for comment.

The actor recently starred in Xavier Giannoli’s “Lost Illusions,” which won seven Cesar Awards. His credits also include Abel Ferrara’s 2014 film “Welcome to New York,” in which he stars as Dominique Strauss-Kahn, the former French presidential hopeful whose downfall was prompted by a rape accusation.

