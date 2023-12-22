Gerard Depardieu’s Downfall: French Public Broadcaster Says It Won’t Ban Films Starring the Actor, But Won’t Celebrate Him Either

Elsa Keslassy
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

French broadcaster France Televisions has been blamed by supporters of Gerard Depardieu, the Oscar-nominated actor of “Cyrano de Bergerac,” for contributing to the downfall of one of country’s most iconic actors with a bombshell documentary about his history of sexual abuse allegations which aired on Dec. 7.

The broadcaster’s head of film and international co-production, Manuel Alduy, tells Variety the TV group doesn’t have any agenda against Depardieu, however, and won’t boycott his films. “We will not ban films, but we won’t celebrate artists who have been accused until they’re completely cleared,” says Alduy, who joined France Televisions in 2021 after working at Twentieth Century Fox and Canal+ Group.

More from Variety

“Films are collective works of art and Depardieu happens to have starred in more than 100 films, including some classics of French cinema,” says Alduy. “It would be unfair for these films and for rights holders if we banned them, and it would be a dangerous slippery slope.” The broadcaster will, for instance, program several films by Francois Truffaut next year to mark the anniversary of the revered auteur’s death. The retrospective will likely include “The Last Metro,” in which Depardieu stars opposite Catherine Deneuve.

The 74-year old actor, known also to American audiences for starring opposite Andie MacDowell in 1990’s “Green Card,” was indicted on Dec. 16, 2020 regarding allegations of rape and sexual assault tied to a 2018 lawsuit filed by actor Charlotte Arnould, but that one case wasn’t enough to derail his career and tarnish his huge popularity in France. A year after the indictment, Depardieu appeared in a film that opened Cannes’ Critics Week, “Robuste,” a small movie directed by Constance Meyer in which he plays a grumpy actor. However, when a dozen more alleged victims spoke out as part of an investigative piece which ran in Mediapart in April, Depardieu’s reputation finally took a hit and roles became scarcer.

The December documentary, titled “The Fall of an Ogre,” in which Depardieu is seen making crude, sexual and misogynistic jokes on camera, including one involving a child riding a pony, has sparked widespread outrage in France. The docu also included testimonies of alleged victims such as Emmanuelle Debever, who was reported dead on the day of its broadcast in an apparent suicide after jumping from a bridge into the Seine river in Paris.

On top of triggering a fresh wave of #MeToo reports in the country, the controversy over Depardieu has divided the French government. President Emmanuel Macron said on the primetime show “C’est à Vous” that Depardieu “makes France proud,” in the same week that the Culture Minister Rima Abdul Malak had suggested his Legion of Honor could be revoked amid the sexual assault accusations.

Alduy says that while France Televisions “hasn’t decided to never again broadcast films starring Gerard Depardieu, our mandate is to not celebrate him.” For that reason, France Televisions canceled broadcast of two recent Depardieu movies, “Robuste” and Lucas Belvaux’s “Des Hommes,” which were scheduled to air during the Cannes Film Festival.

“We pulled those two movies from our programming after the investigation came out in Mediapart because if we hadn’t done anything, people would have rightfully considered that we were indifferent or neutral, which would have been wrong because these accusations are very serious and we don’t want to celebrate artists in these conditions,” Alduy says.

But Alduy says a number of movies starring Depardieu have aired since the summer, notably “Mystère à Saint-Tropez,” as well as classics such as “La chèvre” (“Knock on Wood”) directed by Francis Veber. “It was fine because they weren’t part of any special — or celebratory — programming,” he says.

The other issue, Alduy points out, is whether Depardieu will continue to get acting roles. “If the occasion presented itself, we’d ask the producers, ‘what guarantee can you provide that there won’t be any issue during filming?’ because we can’t stay silent when people are complaining, either for sexual assault or sexist behavior,” Alduy says.

France Televisions hasn’t received any new projects with Depardieu attached for the last six months, says Alduy. “We don’t expect that to change anytime soon because it would be difficult to finance a film with Depardieu now.”

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Recommended Stories

  • Why is there so much confusion around 'vagina' and 'vulva'?

    Experts weigh in on when to use each term and why knowing the correct terminology for body parts is important.

  • The 50+ best Amazon deals this weekend — save up to 80% on Apple AirPods, vacuums and more

    Plus, score a bestselling knife set for over 60% off and a top-rated massage gun marked down by over 50%, to name a few.

  • 3 hacks for a healthier holiday

    These tips can make your holidays healthier.

  • SVB, SBF and (more) OpenAI: The 2023 chronicles, pt. 2

    Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. The decline and fall of SVB: Much has happened since the chaos at Silicon Valley Bank unfolded earlier this year, but the sudden and shocking downfall of what was effectively the family bank of tech sent waves throughout the global technology landscape. Chaos at OpenAI: Another weekend-powered period of high drama in tech this year was the defenestration of Sam Altman from his role at OpenAI, only for the tide to entirely flip in short order, Altman back to the co, and most of the folks who wanted him out gone themselves.

  • Spotify starts 'disinvesting' in France in response to new music-streaming tax

    Spotify is pulling support for two music festivals in protest against a controversial new tax directed at music-streaming platforms operating in France, and threatened more action will follow in the coming months. Antoine Monin, managing director for Spotify in the France and Benelux regions, took to X this week to decry a new tax that will impose a levy of what is expected to be between 1.5 and 1.75% on all music-streaming services, with the proceeds going toward the Centre National de la Musique (CNM), which was established in 2020 to support the French music sector. While all the major music-streaming platforms have come together in opposition to the new law, including Apple, Google's YouTube and local player Deezer, Spotify has been the most vocal.

  • Ranking the potential CFP championship scenarios

    Four teams remain in the hunt for college football’s national championship, and that means there are eight possible scenarios for this season’s outcome.

  • Junkyard Gem: 1971 Volkswagen Super Beetle

    A 1971 Volkswagen Super Beetle in a Colorado wrecking yard.

  • After impressive runs in 2023, Ole Miss and Mizzou are set up to be contenders next season

    With a new SEC landscape and workable schedules next year, don't be surprised if the Rebels and Tigers make noise in the expanded playoff.

  • Sony won't take away your PlayStation-bought Discovery shows after all

    Sony has announced that it's no longer removing shows from Discovery by December 31 like it had previously planned, thanks to updated licensing agreements.

  • How simplifying the production of customized merchandise led this Lisbon startup to raise $19M

    The advent of the internet combined with the ability to customize items such as clothing long ago created a revolution in marketing, especially for merchandise purposes. Benefiting from that long-term trend is SME-focused, customized merchandise startup Bizay, which has been able to raise a significant funding round, even in this relatively flat market of 2023. The round was led by previous lead investor Indico Capital Partners, which was once again joined by fellow Portugal investors Iberis Capital and Lince Capital.