Geralt and more pets up for adoption in Phoenix-area shelters this week

Every year, approximately 6.5 million companion animals enter shelters nationwide, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Of those, about 3.3 million are dogs and 3.2 million are cats.

Each week, The Arizona Republic highlights a handful of the many pets up for adoption at Valley shelters. To check the status of a specific animal, please contact the shelter directly.

Geralt: He's a cuddly nibbler

Geralt is a precious 2-and-½-year-old male who was surrendered to 4 Paws in October 2023. He is a very friendly guy. He's a lap cat and loves pets and attention; sometimes, he will give love nibbles and roll over onto his back for belly rubs. He loves to talk. Geralt has occasional crystals in his urine, which the vet feels will resolve. Geralt's looking for his forever home, where a consistent diet and less stress will help resolve his urinary issues.

How to adopt: If you want to meet Geralt, he is presently at our Peoria location at 10807 N. 96th Ave. Visit Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 62 -773-2246 with questions. We also have more adoptable cats at our Youngtown Adoption Center, 11129 W. Michigan Ave., Suite 1, Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., or call 623-876-8778. Lastly, at our Surprise PetSmart located at 13764 W. Bell Road.

— Deb Heise, Sun Cities 4 Paws

Pumpernickel: Also known as Bob

Pumpernickel (aka Bob) is a 5-year-old, 36-pound bundle of fun! This guy loves to play and run around and will be looking for an active home to keep him busy. He is friendly and confident and checks in with his humans frequently. He loves going for walks, has good leash manners and will come when called. He is housetrained and knows basic commands such as "sit," and is gentle when receiving a reward. Friends for Life's volunteer foster parent says he's a wonderful houseguest. Even if the doorbell rings, he's not a barker in the foster home. Bob is very friendly and greets everyone he meets on walks. He's a little uncomfortable around young kids, so he'll do best in a home with kids 12+ for his quality of life.

How to adopt: Pumpernickel lives with one of Friends for Life's incredible foster homes and will be available at the adoption center on Saturdays until adopted. You may also email Debbie@AzFriends.org to arrange a weekday meeting. Pumpernickel is neutered, licensed, microchipped and current on vaccinations. His adoption fee is $250. Friends for Life Animal Rescue's adoption center is at 952 W. Melody Lane in Gilbert. For more information about Pumpernickel (aka Bob) and other dogs or cats looking for homes, visit www.azfriends.org or call 480-497-8296.

— Jannelle Cosgriff, Friends for Life

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Adopt a pet: Geralt and more pets up for adoption in Phoenix-area shelters