Geraldo Rivera Says He Quit Fox News After Being Fired From ‘The Five’

Geraldo Rivera said Thursday that he has left Fox News after being fired from “The Five.”

“Bumpy day on the North Atlantic. Anyway, I got fired from @TheFive so I quit Fox,” Rivera wrote on Twitter alongside a video of himself on a boat posted Thursday. “After 23 years tomorrow ‘Fox and Friends’ could be my last appearance on the network. Thanks for the memories.”

In the nearly one-minute long video, which was taken on a boat ride heading from Jones Beach Island to Lower Manhattan, the former anchor explained his decision to leave the network and teased that he would have “more to say” about it during his Friday appearance on “Fox and Friends.”

“So it doesn’t look like I’m gonna be on ‘The Five’ — I mean I’m not gonna be on ‘The Five,’” Rivera said in the video. “I’ve been fired from ‘The Five’ and as a result of that, I quit Fox. So, I’ll have more to say about that on ‘Fox and Friends’ tomorrow morning.”

Bumpy day on the North Atlantic. Anyway, I got fired from @TheFive so I quit Fox. After 23 years tomorrow Fox and Friends could be my last appearance on the network. Thanks for the memories. pic.twitter.com/74Qgalz8sF — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) June 29, 2023

A spokesperson for Fox News did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Though Rivera announced his departure over a week ago, his allegation that he was fired from “The Five” is an update on his comments from a recent interview with The Associated Press in which he said he was exiting the talk show due to “a growing tension that goes beyond editorial differences.”

He also expressed some difficulties he faced on while on show was “not worth it,” admitted that the work environment was “too intimate” and “too personal.”

“It’s not an easy job if you take it as personally as I do,” Rivera told the AP.

Story continues

“It has been a rocky ride but it has also been an exhilarating adventure that spanned quite a few years,” Rivera said at the time. “I hope it’s not my last adventure.”

Things have clearly taken a turn since then, when Rivera said he would remain with the network as a “correspondent at large,” as the former anchor expressed uncertainty Thursday if his Friday appearance could be his last time on the conservative news network.

Also Read:

Geraldo Rivera Says He’s Out at ‘The Five’ on Fox News Due to a ‘Growing Tension That Goes Beyond Editorial Differences’