Georgina Chapman, ex-wife of Harvey Weinstein, makes red carpet debut with new beau Adrien Brody

Georgina Chapman has made her red carpet debut with the new man in her life, Oscar-winning actor Adrien Brody. The couple embraced as they posed for photographers at the premiere of Brody's film Clean at the Tribeca Film Festival on Saturday, just a few days after a New York judge ruled that Chapman's ex-husband, Harvey Weinstein, could be extradited to Los Angeles on charges of sexual assault.

Her romance with Brody, 48, is said to be the Marchesa co-founder's first relationship since her 2018 divorce from the disgraced Hollywood producer, 69, following widespread accusations of sexual assault; the former couple, married since 2007, share two children. In March 2020 Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in a New York prison, and now faces 11 more charges of sexual assault from five women in Los Angeles.

The British designer, 45, was first linked to Brody in the fall of 2019, with People confirming their relationship in February 2020. That same month, a New York City jury found Weinstein guilty on two of five possible counts: criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree.

Chapman — whose Marchesa fashion line has faced scrutiny over claims that Weinstein pressured actresses to wear his then-wife's designs, though stars like Meghan McCain, Priyanka Chopra, Constance Wu and Scarlett Johansson have shown support post-scandal — gave a rare interview to Vogue in 2018 about dealing with the fallout from her ex's behavior, which left her "so humiliated and so broken."

"I don’t want to be viewed as a victim," she told the magazine, "because I don’t think I am. I am a woman in a s**t situation, but it's not unique."

Chapman with ex-husband Harvey Weinstein in Febuary 2017, months before allegations against him would be made public. (Photo: REUTERS/Mike Blake)

Brody, next up in The French Dispatch and Blonde, has never been married. His most high-profile relationship, an on-off romance with Elsa Pataky, ended in 2009, prior to her marriage to actor Chris Hemsworth.

