Stephen King's It has audiences sufficiently creeped out just from the trailers, and the film's killer box-office performance proves we love to be scared.

When Georgie (Jackson Robert Scott) showed up to an opening weekend show at Alamo Drafthouse, he filmed a little PSA about talking and texting during movies: Don't do it, or you'll float too.

Message received, Georgie.

