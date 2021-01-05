Georgia Senate Runoffs: Tyler Perry Votes, Hollywood Awaits Results In Vital Races

“Y’all get out and vote, get out and vote, get out and vote,” said Tyler Perry today as Georgia went to the polls to decide exactly who the Peach State’s two Senators will be.

The big money dual runoffs could see challengers Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock unseat GOP incumbents David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler and hand control of the upper chamber to the Democrats for the first time in a decade. With incoming Vice President Kamala Harris as the deciding vote in a 50-50 deadlocked Senate, that push Mitch McConnell and crew out of power and make Joe Biden’s agenda much closer to a legislative reality.

Building on the voter turnout that saw Biden turn Red state Georgia blue for the first time since 1992, record breaking advanced voting in the runoffs has already topped 3 million. However, as the Madea creator discovered, not everyone received the absentee ballot they requested. Taking advice from Stacey Abrams, Perry jumped on a plane and flew back home to Georgia on Monday to cast his vote in person:

Hey @tylerperry, we’ve got you. Requested a ballot but haven’t received it? Vote in person on Election Day! Just tell the person at the check-in table that you wish to cancel your ballot & vote in person. Go to https://t.co/lClnYYPro6 to find your assigned polling place. https://t.co/laQR8qgHlD — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) January 4, 2021

This morning, the producer and studio chief marked his ballot in what seemed to be a fairly quick process:

A significant portion of the Georgia film/TV industry unto himself, Perry isn’t the only Hollywood heavyweight banking on the Democrats pulling off a double victory.

“This is the ballgame, almost as much Biden and Kamala taking the White House from Trump,” one prominent producer with deep political connections and pockets told Deadline Tuesday. “I’m anxious, but I think, I hope, turnout is in our favor.”

More than one power player told us today that they are saying prayers to see Ossoff and Warnock over the finish line in what is expected to be a long night in the close races. One day before a almost unprecedented contest of the electoral college certification by Congress, some took their hopes and faith to social media:

Thank you @SamuelLJackson and LaTanya Jackson for getting the word out about today’s runoff elections in Georgia! Do your part- make your voice heard! #gapol #gasen pic.twitter.com/gb4LBRMSsm — Fair Fight (@fairfightaction) January 5, 2021

Georgia, TODAY is Election Day! If you're an eligible Georgia voter and haven't voted yet, visit https://t.co/gpcgRwaeUq to find your polling place or where to drop off your mail ballot in your county! Vote for @ossoff + @ReverendWarnock, GA! #CivicsForTheCulture pic.twitter.com/weolCzuWMy — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 5, 2021

Georgia today is the BIG day! Let's turn Congress blue with @ReverendWarnock & Jon @ossoff 🌊🌊Polls are open until 7pm. Bring your ID! Free car rides are avail w/ Lyft. Here's a video about how I met @ReverendWarnock back in 2018 when I was filming Avengers 💚 #GAonMyMind #gasen pic.twitter.com/CubXjWw4JP — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 5, 2021

“My sense is there’s a lot of fatalistic enthusiasm, …energy and hope for Warnock and Ossoff, but a general consensus that they’ll be edged by big Republican turnout today,” says Damon Lindelof. “Personally, I predict both Dems win, but it will be sooooo close we can expect lots of drama before that’s ‘official,’” the Watchmen bossman and long time Dems contributor added.

Like they did in the general election, Hollywood has poured considerable sums into the Georgia runoffs. Through this cycle, Ossoff has raised about $1.6 million from showbiz sources, and Warnock has collected about $1.3 million, according to an analysis by the Center for Responsive Politics. Total spending on local TV and radio was a staggering $504.8 million, according to research firm Medium Buying.

Broadcast networks are planning to break into programming with updates on the races, and ABC News is planning a primetime special at 10:30 PM ET on the results. On the cable news networks, the runoffs will play like a mini-November, with some of the same teams of anchors, analysts and voting gurus.

CNN, Fox News and MSNBC have been reporting throughout the day from the Peachtree state, with coverage kicking off in earnest in the mid afternoon. CNN’s coverage will feature Dana Bash, Wolf Blitzer, Anderson Cooper, John King and Abby Phillip, and Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon picking up coverage at midnight. Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will headline Election Day live coverage in Atlanta, with Bill Hemmer breaking down the numbers and Shannon Bream reporting from Washington, D.C., with Chris Wallace, Brit Hume, Dana Perino and Juan Williams providing analysis. Rachel Maddow and Brian Williams will anchor coverage on MSNBC, with Nicolle Wallace and Joy Reid providing analysis and Steve Kornacki back at the Big Board. Ali Velshi will pick up overnight.

We’ll be watching the race today too and providing updates throughout. Stay tuned.

