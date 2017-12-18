George Zimmerman Threatens to 'Beat' Jay-Z Over Trayvon Martin Docuseries

George Zimmerman, left, is reportedly threatening Jay-Z, right, related to a docuseries the music mogul is creating. (Getty Images/HuffPost)

Jay-Z’s forthcoming docuseries on the life and death of Trayvon Martin has sparked notice from the man who killed the unarmed 17-year-old in 2012.

George Zimmerman, the neighborhood watch volunteer who was acquitted of second-degree murder and manslaughter in Martin’s death, is now threatening the music mogul and Michael Gasparro, the project’s co-executive producer, according to The Blast and the Orlando Sentinel.

Zimmerman said the series’ production team made unannounced visits to his parents’ and uncle’s homes to get them on camera. He said the team “harassed” his family, but didn’t go into detail to The Blast about how.

A private investigator with the crew trespassed at his uncle’s home, Zimmerman told the Sentinel.

Zimmerman also told The Blast he would “beat Jay-Z,” adding that “anyone who fucks with my parents will be fed to an alligator.”

He referred to Martin’s shooting, saying, “I know how to handle people who fuck with me, I have since February 2012.”

Rapper Snoop Dogg responded to Zimmerman’s threat on Instagram Sunday, making it clear he was in Jay-Z’s corner.

The docuseries, titled “Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story,” leans on two books as source material: Lisa Bloom’s Suspicion Nation: The Inside Story of the Trayvon Martin Injustice and Why We Continue to Repeat It as well as Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin, by Martin’s parents.

Jay-Z initially partnered with the Weinstein Co. for the project but Harvey Weinstein’s name has been removed from “Rest In Power” amid the sexual harassment allegations against him.

Jay-Z’s entertainment company, Roc Nation, did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.