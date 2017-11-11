George Takei Accused of Sexual Assault of Former Model

George Takei is accused of sexual assault by a former model, who told The Hollywood Reporter that after two drinks with the “Star Trek” actor, he passed out and awoke with his “pants down around my ankles” and Takei groping him.

A spokesperson for Takei said he is currently in Japan for the premiere screening of “Allegiance,” a musical set during the Japanese American internment of World War II, and wasn’t available for comment.

Scott R. Brunton told THR that he met Takei in 1981 at a bar in Hollywood, and they exchanged phone numbers. Brunton, who was an aspiring 23-year-old actor and model at the time, had just broken up with his boyfriend and found that Takei “was a great ear.”

After a night on the town, they went back to Takei’s apartment for drinks and, after two, Brunton said he began “feeling very disoriented and dizzy” and “passed out.”

“The next thing I remember I was coming to and he had my pants down around my ankles,” Brunton said, adding that Takei was “groping my crotch and trying to get my underwear off and feeling me up at the same time, trying to get his hands down my underwear.”

He said he never told anyone because he thought “it’s my word against his.” But when Brunton read Takei’s response to the sexual assault allegations against Kevin Spacey, he decided to tell his story.