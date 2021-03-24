George Segal Dies: Oscar-Nominated Actor & ‘The Goldbergs’ Star Was 87

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nellie Andreeva and Erik Pedersen
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

George Segal, the Oscar-nominated actor whose credits range from Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? and Where’s Poppa? to Just Shoot Me! and The Goldbergs, died today in Santa Rosa, CA, of complications from bypass surgery. He was 87.

His wife, Sonia Segal confirmed the news. “The family is devastated to announce that this morning George Segal passed away due to complications from bypass surgery,” she said in a statement.

More from Deadline

For the past eight years, Segal had been a series regular on ABC’s 1980s-set family comedy The Goldbergs. The last episode he filmed before his death, Episode 16 of the show’s current eighth season, is set to air April 7. The series is expected to pay tribute to Segal on-air.

George Segal Remembered By ‘The Goldbergs’ Creator, Cast, More: “Today We Lost A Legend”

Segal probably is best known for his TV sitcom role as magazine publisher Jack Gallo on NBC’s Just Shoot Me!, which earned him two Golden Globe nominations, and as family patriarch Albert “Pops” Solomon on The Goldbergs. He also headlined the late-’80s ABC detective drama Murphy’s Law, the 1987 CBS comedy Take Five and TV Land sitcom Retired at 35.

But Segal also was an Oscar nominee for Mike Nichols’ 1966 Edward Albee adaptation Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? — co-starring opposite A-listers Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton — and a leading man in movies. He starred in films by such legends as Stanley Kramer (Ships of Fools, 1965), Roger Corman (The St. Valentine’s Day Massacre, 1967), Sidney Lumet (Bye Bye Braverman, 1968), Carl Reiner (Where’s Poppa?, 1970), Herbert Ross (The Owl and the Pussycat, 1970), Paul Mazursky (Blume in Love, 1973) and Robert Altman (California Split, 1974).

George Segal: A Career In Photos

He also starred in two films by writer-director Melvin Frank — 1973’s A Touch of Class, opposite Glenda Jackson, and 1976’s The Duchess and the Dirtwater Fox, with Goldie Hawn — and opposite Barbra Streisand in The Mirror Has Two Faces (1996), which she also directed.

Segal’s many other big screen credits include King Rat, The Terminal Man, The Black Bird, Fun with Dick and Jane, Russian Roulette, Who Is Killing the Great Chefs of Europe?, All’s Fair, Time of Darkness, For the Boys, two Look Who’s Talking films and David O. Russell’s Flirting with Disaster.

Among his first film credits were The Young Doctors (1961) and an Army Ranger role in The Longest Day, the 1962 D-Day epic starring John Wayne, Henry Fonda, Richard Burton, Robert Mitchum, Peter Lawford, Eddie Albert, Rod Steiger, Robert Wagner, Red Buttons, Steve Forrest and a pre-Bond Sean Connery.

Born on February 13, 1934, in Great Neck, NY, Segal did a stint in the military before getting his start on the small screen, guesting on shows including Naked City, The Alfred Hitchcock Hour and Arrest and Trial.

He also had a handful of Broadway roles, starring with John Lithgow in the 1985 adaptation of Rod Serling’s Requiem for a Heavyweight and 1999’s Art with Alan Alda, Victor Garber and Alfred Molina.

Along with his Academy Award nomination, Segal was a five-time Golden Globe nominee and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Recommended Stories

  • The case of the shrimp-infested Cinnamon Toast Crunch: TV writer Jensen Karp shows photos of unappetizing cereal surprise

    Karp, who's married to "Boy Meets World" and "Girl Meets World" star Danielle Fishel, says he hasn't eaten since his unexpected discovery.

  • YouTube won't remove a livestream from outside the Boulder mass shooting

    A man named Dean Schiller livestreamed more than three hours of the incident.

  • After raising over $900K, elderly Asian woman attacked in San Francisco plans to donate money to 'combat racism'

    The family of a 76-year-old Chinese woman who fought back after being punched in the face in an unprovoked attack on San Francisco’s Market St. said Monday that she was recovering from her injuries and would donate over $900,000 raised on a GoFundMe page to “combat racism.”

  • SXSW 2021: From Demi Lovato to Olivia Munn in 'Violet' here are the best and buzziest movies from this year's virtual edition

    Tom Petty, Selma Blair, Justine Bateman and a bunch of new horror films emerge as highlights from this year's virtual Austin-based fest.

  • Nuggets coach Michael Malone breaks down reading names of Boulder shooting victims

    "We're all tired of it. That's an understatement."

  • Derrick Rose back with Knicks after brutal COVID-19 battle: 'I never felt anything like that before'

    “I’ve had the flu. It was nothing like the flu. It was that times 10."

  • Woman left horrified after noticing racy reflection in her wine glass: 'My worst fear'

    She had no idea what she had actually posted on Instagram until someone pointed out the reflection in her wine glass.

  • 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' loses 1M viewers after workplace toxicity scandal

    On Tuesday's "Ellen DeGeneres Show," the host detailed how her wife's medical scare. Plus, a new report show DeGeneres's show has dropped significantly in ratings.

  • Alexander Skarsgård Transformed Into ‘an Absolute Beast’ for Robert Eggers’ ‘The Northman’

    Eggers' new film includes at least one scene where Alexander Skarsgård rips open someone's mouth with his teeth.

  • Sherri Shepherd thinks Sharon Osbourne 'was definitely crossing the line' with 'The Talk' drama

    Sherri Shepherd is weighing in on "The Talk" drama.

  • Victims in Colorado grocery store shooting include workers, soon-to-be grandfather

    "My dad represents all things love," the daughter of victim Kevin Mahoney tweeted Tuesday.

  • Tinnitus and COVID-19 connection explained by experts

    New study finds an association between tinnitus and hearing loss to COVID-19.

  • Most Americans say the pandemic has been bad for their weight

    People who reported gaining weight in a survey said they were up an average of 29 pounds, with millennials reporting even more.

  • Kris Jenner never paid a bill before Robert Kardashian split: 'I knew I had to get it together'

    Kris Jenner said a "turning point" for her with finances was when a friend asked how much her gardener cost and she didn't know.

  • Former Disney star announces engagement after years of whirlwind romances: 'Asked me to be his forever love'

    The former Disney star is off the market for good!

  • Baby makes the ‘first big decision’ of her life and leaves TikTok users shocked

    Two parents went viral on TikTok after they filmed their daughter making the most important decision of her young life.

  • Suez Canal blocked by huge container ship unable to turn around

    The Suez Canal in Egypt was blocked on Tuesday after a massive container ship ran aground, according to local media reports. Traffic through the busy waterway was reportedly blocked in both directions by the 400-metre long and 59 metre-wide cargo ship. The blockage caused a pileup of at least 100 vessels seeking to transit between the Red Sea and Mediterranean, according to ship brokers and mapping data compiled by Bloomberg. The vessel, named Ever Given, is registered in Panama and was reportedly en route to Rotterdam from the Yantian in China when it got into difficulty. According to online reports, the vessel had travelled through Taipei and Malaysia, and was scheduled to arrive in Rotterdam at the end of the month.

  • Bhad Bhabie Was Just 13 When Dr. Phil Sent Her To A Troubled Teen Ranch — Here’s What Happened

    Danielle Bregoli, aka Bhad Bhabie, is coming forward about her experience at Turn-About Ranch in Escalante, UT. She was placed in the troubled teen wilderness program following her viral appearance on Dr. Phil in 2016. In a YouTube video uploaded on Friday, she details how she was kidnapped in the middle of the night, handcuffed, and taken to the isolated ranch, where she was denied “necessity privileges” and witnessed troubling behavior, including other children being physically restrained by staff. Bregoli, who is now 18, was sent to the abusive program when she was just 13 years old. “I was taken there against my will,” Bregoli shares. “[They] come in the middle of the night, they don’t tell [the kids] where they’re going. They just take them, handcuff them, and put them in the car. It’s basically like kidnapping.” The rapper says that she was inspired to share her story after a fellow program attendee and Dr. Phil alum named Hannah Archuleta accused one of the Turn-About staffers of sexual assault. “When I had seen the punishments [Archuleta] was given, I knew I really had to say something … because I truly believe they did that,” she said in the video. “It’s just our word against the staff’s word when you’re there, because there’s no witnesses, there’s no cameras, you don’t have a phone, there’s none of that,” Bregoli explained. “That’s why I was so scared to speak out, because I was like, ‘No one’s going to be believe me.'” There are hundreds of these programs across the country, and they’ve been under intense scrutiny recently. Bregoli’s claims are comparable to Paris Hilton’s, who was also sent to a teen wilderness program in Utah, as well as Provo Canyon School, a boarding school for troubled teens. Hilton spoke out about the trauma she endured last year in her documentary This Is Paris and also works closely with Breaking Code Silence, a social movement organized by survivors of the Troubled Teen Industry that Bregoli highlighted in the description of her YouTube video. Sending “troubled teens” away to programs like this is “part of the whole Dr. Phil show,” according to Bregoli. In her YouTube video, the 18-year-old claimed that while her mother had threatened to send her away before, Bregoli never believed she really would — until she ended up at Turn-About Ranch. Bregoli’s video includes many troubling details about her time at the ranch, which is still in operation, including being forced to sit up for three days straight — laying down and sleeping comfortably was apparently not allowed. “This place is all about taking away privileges, like okay yeah, the phone and the TV and all of that, but they take away necessity privileges, like sleeping on a bed, eating good food, not being cold,” she revealed. Program attendees were required to do intense manual labor, and would be punished if they broke any of the ranch’s numerous rules — or if a staff member was in a bad mood, Bregoli said. She also described being ignored after telling staff members that another student was being bullied or mistreated by a peer. In one upsetting part of the video, Bregoli recounted hearing about the death of James “Jimmy” Woolsey, a Turn-About Ranch employee who was murdered by a teen enrolled in the program, through a counselor’s walkie-talkie, an experience she calls traumatic and scary. “I’m not really sure why Dr. Phil still sends kids here. It really doesn’t make sense,” Bregoli says. “Are you trying to help them or are you trying hurt them even more?” Representatives for Dr. Phil have not responded to Refinery29’s request for comment, and Dr. Phil — who has not renewed his license to practice psychology since 2006 — has yet to respond publicly to Bregoli’s claims. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Paris Hilton Testifies About Alleged AbuseWhy Is Meghan Markle Being Called A Liar?Why Sharing Publicly About Grief Is So Important

  • Where things stand with the myriad civil lawsuits filed against Deshaun Watson

    Fourteen separate lawsuits by massage therapists from three different states have been filed, with allegations ranging from crude to cruel. But there's yet to be a police investigation, and it's unknown whether the authorities will get involved.

  • Tucker Carlson’s Biggest Advertiser Unloads on Fox News

    Stephen MaturenTrump-boosting pillow salesman Mike Lindell took a swing at Fox News this week, complaining that the conservative network—which essentially plays his MyPillow commercials on a loop—isn’t giving him a platform to peddle his baseless voting machine conspiracies. Fox might be “in” on a conspiracy against MAGA heads, Lindell ultimately suggested.The pillow mogul, who has become the face of a dead-end MAGA coalition still trying to overturn President Joe Biden’s election victory, appeared on far-right pundit Eric Metaxas’ radio show on Monday to discuss his continued efforts to prove the lie that the 2020 election was “stolen” from Donald Trump. Lindell also discussed his fraught attempts to create a new social media site (he was booted from Twitter and other platforms earlier this year for repeatedly pushing voting disinformation).After boasting that his new platform would automatically give so-called influencers “millions” of followers when they join—especially if they’ve been kicked off YouTube for making false claims—Lindell then grumbled about Fox News supposedly kowtowing to voting-software firms Dominion and Smartmatic in the wake of billion-dollar legal complaints.“Lawsuits can be used as a way to silence people,” Metaxas noted in a moment first flagged by Salon staff writer Zachary Petrizzo. “They can be legitimate. But they can also be used as a way to silence people. And I’ve noticed that Fox and other people, rather than face the thing, they just say, We’re not gonna talk about that, we don’t want to get sued. That’s what’s happening in America.”MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell goes all in on attacking Fox News. “What’s the matter with you...what, are you in on it” Lindell said. pic.twitter.com/pXjMrTFekR— Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) March 23, 2021 Last month, Smartmatic filed a $2.7-billion libel lawsuit against Fox News, three hosts (including recently canceled Lou Dobbs), and former Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, saying they all spread false information that the company rigged the 2020 election. Dominion, another voting machine company at the center of debunked election conspiracies, has sued Lindell himself for $1.3 billion.“I want to say one thing here—here’s things that don’t make sense,” an animated Lindell replied. “Let’s just talk about Fox! You’re already sued! It’s too late to close the gate, the cows are already out of the barn!”The MAGA maven continued, “Why can’t people go on there and say their free speech then?! You’re already sued, Fox. What do you have—are you going to get double sued? What’s the matter with you?”Growing increasingly agitated, Lindell expressed anger and frustration with the network before finally asking, “What are they, in on it? I don’t get it. Is it a fake lawsuit?”A Treasure Hunter, a Satanism Expert, and Mike Lindell Fight to Overturn Biden Win in ArizonaNotably, Lindell’s pillow commercials are by far the biggest advertiser on Tucker Carlson Tonight, Fox’s most-watched show. As host Tucker Carlson has courted controversy over the past couple of years, the vast majority of the network’s blue-chip advertisers have ditched the primetime show, leaving mostly MyPillow ads, Fox News promos, and direct marketers.While it remains to be seen if Fox News reacts in any way to one of its largest sponsors directly calling the network out, Lindell has been able to force one right-wing outlet to come groveling back for not letting him spout crazed conspiracies on-air.After Newsmax anchor Bob Sellers repeatedly interrupted Lindell during an interview before literally walking off the set when the MyPillow founder wouldn’t stop talking about voting machines, Sellers begged “friend of the network” Lindell for forgiveness while assuring viewers that the pillow tycoon would “continue to be an important guest on Newsmax.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.