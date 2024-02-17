George Santos is suing Jimmy Kimmel for buying Cameos from him under false pretenses

In some ways, it feels like disgraced and expelled New York Congressman George Santos is finally living his best life—in so far as his brief run in public office always seemed kind of like it was little more than a trial run for becoming some kind of horrifying new breed of online celebrity. Hence, presumably, his prominent post-Congressional placement on “Buy a birthday message from your least favorite Office character” service Cameo, where he’s been selling his mug for $500 a pop of late.

Said practice is now at the center of a new legal threat, as the New York Post reports that Santos has sued late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, alleging that Kimmel and his staff bought at least 14 Cameos from him under false names, and then “misused” them by broadcasting them on Jimmy Kimmel Live! as part of a segment titled “Will Santos Say It?” And while a lawsuit does seem like a pretty harsh way to respond to someone who gave you $7,000 for about 1o minutes of work, it’s not like Kimmel didn’t see it coming; he joked about the possibility while airing the segment late last year, saying “Can you imagine if I get sued by George Santos for fraud? How good would that be? It would be like a dream come true.”

Santos’ suit references that statement, and he gave his own to the Post this weekend, saying, in what we guess qualifies as a joke, that “Jimmy, sorry that my Christmas gift to you came late, but here’s to making wishes come true.” (Seriously, few people have ever been more clearly desperate to be the “funny guy in the office” as disgraced Congressperson George Santos.) He’s apparently seeking $750,000 in damages, and has named ABC and Disney in the suit.