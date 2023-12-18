George Santos Bluntly Explains In 6 Words Why He's Never Going Away — Like, Ever

Former congressman George Santos (R-N.Y.) is a master of brevity.

He only needed 11 months in Congress before getting expelled, and he only needed six words to explain to comedian Ziwe Fumudoh why he will never, ever go away.

In a no-holds-barred interview between the two shared on YouTube Monday, the congressman known for lying on a massive scale managed to drop a truth bomb about how the public is stuck with him.

It happened after Ziwe sensibly asked, “What can we do to get you to go away?”

Santos bluntly offered a sensible solution: “Stop inviting me to your gigs.”

Ziwe noted that meant no appearances on “Dancing With the Stars” or “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” and said, “The lesson is to stop inviting you places.”

Santos replied in the affirmative, but added this not-inaccurate taunt: “But you can’t, ’cause people want the content.”

Here’s the exchange, courtesy of HuffPost editor Philip Lewis.

Ziwe: What can we do to get you to go away?

George Santos: Stop inviting me to your gigs.

Ziwe: The lesson is to stop inviting you places?

George Santos: But you can’t cuz people want the content.pic.twitter.com/Osz05aw9qL — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 18, 2023

Many people on social media were willing to concede that the Santos wasn’t wrong.

i hate when horrible people are sometimes funny and sometimes right https://t.co/92Jc3AB9Jd — roslyn 🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸 (@roslyntalusan) December 18, 2023

He got her here https://t.co/j0BPcdvsRd — Van “Midnight Man” Lathan Jr (@VanLathan) December 18, 2023

He told her right to her face the thing she and the rest of media cannot and will not do. He called her thirsty, a fool and broken and smiled while doing it.



And he’ll be back. https://t.co/QVpMTeL1d1 — No Quarter Will Be Given (@chaedria) December 18, 2023

The Germans need to invent a word for being this evil and this entertaining at the same time pic.twitter.com/JbDkvctIlB — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) December 18, 2023

Bigtime Hannibal Lecter/The Joker/ “You see, I wanted to be captured all along, and now it’s too late” vibes here https://t.co/7Hpxn9K2wl — Peter (or is it?) Ramsey (@pramsey342) December 18, 2023

You can see the complete interview here:

