George Santos announces OnlyFans account

(The Hill) — Embattled former Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) announced Wednesday that he was joining a new creative platform: OnlyFans.

“The moment you’ve all been waiting for! Only on #OnlyFans will you get the full behind the scenes access to everything I’m working on,” Santos posted on social media platform X. “See ya all there!”

The New York Republican made history late last year as only the sixth lawmaker to be expelled from the House. His departure from Congress followed a scathing report from the House Ethics Committee that found he “violated federal criminal laws,” including using campaign funds to make small purchases from OnlyFans, the subscription platform mostly used for adult content.

Then-Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., faces reporters at the Capitol in Washington, early Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

After being ousted from Congress, the former lawmaker took to Cameo, racking up donations from people who wanted him to film personalized videos.

Santos assured his followers online that “not all content on only fans is porn” and he is “not doing anything sexual what so ever,” adding a puke emoji.

On his page, Santos said his platform will allow people to “dive deep into the exclusive never before seen content of the Congressional Icon and much more!”

His subscription costs $29.99 per month and has a 10 percent off deal if users subscribe for three months.

The former lawmaker is facing a federal indictment on 23 counts of wire fraud, identity theft and other campaign charges — and he has pleaded not guilty in the case. But his rise and fall pushed the House Republican caucus into more chaos after it was left without leadership for weeks last year after former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was booted from the post.

Santos made a surprise appearance at President Biden’s State of the Union address in early March, where he announced he would be running for New York’s 1st Congressional District against GOP Rep. Nick LaLota. Later that month, he said he’d be running as an independent.

By mid-April, Santos had suspended his bid.

As he awaits trial, a U.S. District Court judge granted his request to make trips to Mount Pocono in Pennsylvania. He’s also been given permission to travel within New York City, Long Island and Washington, D.C., along with other places if he gives the government advanced notice.

