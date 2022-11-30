George Michael’s late sister left just a fraction of £98m inheritance behind

George Michael's sister Melanie Panayiotou (pictured) who inherited vast share of his £98m fortune left just £6m behind (Collect)

George Michael’s late sister Melanie Panayiotou left just £6.2m behind after inheriting a share of the superstar’s £98m fortune.

Hairdresser Panayiotou, 59, was found dead on Christmas Day in 2019, much like her brother who passed away on the same day in 2016 at age 53.

Her body was discovered at the singer’s home in Highgate, north west London.

Last week, three years after her death, London’s High Court finally issued a probate to the family about her financial affairs.

Probate papers issued showed Panayiotou’s estate was valued at £6.2million after her affairs were settled, according to The Sun.

The bulk of the star’s estate is said to have been left to her and their sister Yioda, now 63.

A post-mortem revealed that Panayiotou died from diabetic ketoacidosis, a complication caused by lack of insulin and sky-high blood sugar.

It has been said her health was affected by her inability to overcome her brother’s death.

Tributes left outside the home of the late George Michael in The Grove, Highgate in December 201, where his sister’s body was found three years later (Getty Images)

She was described by friends as fiercely private and protective of the singer, and would often accompany him on tours when he was in Wham!

Two days before her death, she sent a message to his fans in a joint statement with Yioda, father Jack and Michael’s manager David Austin.

In it, the family asked that people continue to do “good deeds in his memory.”

The Careless Whispers singer died at his home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, from heart and liver disease.