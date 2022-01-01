George Lopez Cancels & Reschedules New Year’s Eve Casino Show After Falling Ill – Report
Comic George Lopez cancelled – and later rescheduled – his New Year’s Eve performance at the Muckleshoot Casino Resort in Auburn, Washington, after falling ill and walking offstage during a matinee.
The cancellation of the evening show was confirmed by the resort in a tweet last night. The show was subsequently rescheduled for Friday, March 18.
More from Deadline
'Once Upon A Time in Aztlan': Arianna Williams & Jimmy Gonzales To Lead Amazon Drama Pilot From George Lopez
'Once Upon a Time in Aztlan': Jesse Garcia & Annie Gonzalez To Lead George Lopez Amazon Pilot
George & Mayan Lopez Family Comedy From 'The Conners' Pair Lands Pilot Order At NBC
According to a report by TMZ, Lopez was in the middle of a 4 p.m. show when, as told by an eyewitness, he began to sweat and asked for water. He then apologized to the audience and walked exited the stage. An ambulance was observed pulling up to the venue, but it was unclear if it was intended for Lopez.
We are pleased to share tonight’s cancelled 8 pm performance by George Lopez has been rescheduled to Friday, March 18. pic.twitter.com/8xYUkMYtiA
— Muckleshoot Casino Resort (@Muckleshoot_C) January 1, 2022
Best of Deadline
Winter Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming
Hallmark Channel 2021 Christmas, Haunukkah & Holiday Movies Schedule
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.