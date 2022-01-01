George Lopez Cancels & Reschedules New Year’s Eve Casino Show After Falling Ill – Report

Comic George Lopez cancelled – and later rescheduled – his New Year’s Eve performance at the Muckleshoot Casino Resort in Auburn, Washington, after falling ill and walking offstage during a matinee.

The cancellation of the evening show was confirmed by the resort in a tweet last night. The show was subsequently rescheduled for Friday, March 18.

According to a report by TMZ, Lopez was in the middle of a 4 p.m. show when, as told by an eyewitness, he began to sweat and asked for water. He then apologized to the audience and walked exited the stage. An ambulance was observed pulling up to the venue, but it was unclear if it was intended for Lopez.

We are pleased to share tonight’s cancelled 8 pm performance by George Lopez has been rescheduled to Friday, March 18. pic.twitter.com/8xYUkMYtiA — Muckleshoot Casino Resort (@Muckleshoot_C) January 1, 2022

