George Clooney once gave his 14 best friends $1 million each

George Clooney wanted to pay back his pals for all the times he slept on their floors and borrowed money off them when he was a struggling actor – so he gave them all $1 million each.

Rande Gerber, a bar entrepreneur and one of Clooney’s best friends, revealed the dazzling act of generosity while appearing on an episode of MSNBC’s Headliners (via E! Online)

Going one step further, Clooney even took care of the tax that they’d have to pay on the sum.

“There’s a group of guys that we call ‘The Boys.’ George had called me and ‘The Boys’ and said, ‘Hey, mark September 27, 2013 on your calendar. Everyone’s going to come to my house for dinner’,” Gerber explained.

Seemingly, when they arrived, each place setting boasted a black briefcase.

“George begins to say, ‘Listen, I want you guys to know how much you’ve meant to me and how much you mean to me in my life. I came to L.A., I slept on your couch. I’m so fortunate in my life to have all of you and I couldn’t be where I am today without all of you. So it was really important to me that while we’re still all here together, that I give back. So I want you all to open your suitcases’.”

Inside each case was $1 million in $20 bills, says Gerber.

“Every one of us – 14 of us – got a million dollars. Every single one of us. We’re in shock. Like, what is this? He goes, ‘I know we’ve all been through some hard times, some of you are still going through it. You don’t have to worry about your kids, you don’t have to worry about, you know, school, you don’t have to worry about paying your mortgage’.”

While Gerber co-owns Clooney’s Casamigos tequila brand, has bars around the world and is married to Cindy Crawford, not all ‘the boys’ are doing quite so well.

“One was working at a bar in Texas at the airport, trying just to support his family,” Gerber went on. “Rides a bicycle to work every day. I mean these are guys that took care of George and now he’s giving it all back. And George said, ‘Not only that, I have paid everyone’s taxes so this million dollars is yours’.”

Gerber, however, balked at the gift and said that he could not accept the gesture, but Clooney was having none of it.

“Immediately George goes, ‘I’m just going to make one announcement. If Rande doesn’t take the million dollars, nobody gets it’.”

Gerber says he later gave the money to charity.

“This is who George is. That was September 27th, 2013. Now September 27th, 2014, he marries Amal. Now that’s good karma right there,” Gerber added.

Isn’t it just.

