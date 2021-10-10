George Clooney Does Not Plan to Run for Office in the Future: I 'Would Like to Have a Nice Life'

George Clooney attends the Premiere of "The Tender Bar" during the 65th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 10, 2021 in London, England.

Don't expect George Clooney to be on the ballot anytime soon — if ever.

The 60-year-old actor, who has been politically active throughout his career, confirmed that he does not plan on running for political office during an interview on BBC's The Andrew Marr Show, while promoting his upcoming film The Tender Bar (out Dec. 17).

When asked if he would ever consider political office, the Oscar winner didn't hesitate to answer: "No, because I actually would like to have a nice life."

He told host Andrew Marr, "I turned 60 this year, and I had a conversation with my wife [Amal Clooney], and we were working a lot, as we both do, and I said, 'We have to think of these as the halcyon years.' If we have our health, which we do … and I'm 60 and I can still play basketball and still do the things I love, but in 20 years I will be 80, and that's a real number."

"[It] doesn't matter how much you work out, what you eat. You're 80," the director continued. "And so I said, 'We have to make sure we enjoy and live these years in the best possible way.'"

George Clooney and Amal Clooney attend "The Tender Bar" Premiere during the 65th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 10, 2021 in London, England.

Long a vocal opponent of Donald Trump, Clooney also commented on the former president's political future.

"It's so funny because he was just this knucklehead," Clooney said of Trump. "I knew him before he was a president, he was just a guy who was chasing girls. Every time you went out, he'd come over and be like, 'What's the name of that girl?' That's all he was."

Though Trump is now out of office, Clooney said he believes he will "be a factor for a while."

"He's going to play this out for a while, and we'll see where we go with it as a country," Clooney told Marr. "My hope is we have a little better sense than to do that again, my hope."

The actor is friends with President Joe Biden, who took office as president in January. Biden's poll numbers have fluctuated since assuming the role of commander-in-chief, but Clooney said he doesn't find that particularly surprising.

"There's a lot of things that have to be repaired," Clooney said. "There's a lot of healing that has to happen, and it's going to take time. Poll numbers come up and go down. I would expect them to go back up again. Donald Trump's numbers went up and down."