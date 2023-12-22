George Clooney and cast of 'Boys in the Boat' discuss their Depression-era sports film

Director George Clooney and actors Joel Edgerton, Callum Turner and Hadley Robinson talk with Yahoo Entertainment’s Garin Flowers about the new film “The Boys in the Boat,” which tells the true story of the University of Washington rowing team that defied odds to win gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics.

GARIN FLOWERS: In this movie, these men do the unthinkable. I mean, a JV team beating out the varsity team, and then the whole world. So, what is something in your life that you've accomplished that you didn't expect, and that other people might not have expected of you?

JOEL EDGERTON: I would never have imagined sitting here, talking to you about a movie of this scale, like, seriously, overreached my expectations of not just myself, but everybody that knows me.

GEORGE CLOONEY: Well, I feel the same way. I mean, I grew up in a small town in Kentucky. And the idea to absolutely, completely surpass any dream I could have ever had as a career. So, I can always relate to the underdogs in that way.

GARIN FLOWERS: Did you get to talk to the family at all of the actual rowing team? And what was that like?

JOEL EDGERTON: Talking to generations underneath someone, oftentimes, it's about, well, apparently, he was like this, or I heard stories about him being generous in this way. And there's a certain freedom to the distance in this as well. But I think the book is the greatest guide for any of us.

GEORGE CLOONEY: [INAUDIBLE] was 36 when he was coaching. So, there wasn't a whole lot of recordings of them talking. And so, like you said, in some ways, it loosens up your ability to perform it. But in other ways, you have a great responsibility not to screw it up because the family will come hunt you down and kill you.

GARIN FLOWERS: The love story with Callum and Hadley's characters, you thought that was important to add in there. Why is that?

GEORGE CLOONEY: Well, they were married for 64 years, 65 years, something like that. It's a beautiful love story. Hadley is such a wonderful actress, too. And just seeing the two of them together was-- it's important when you see people that are loved. That helps. It helps to put things in perspective.

HADLEY ROBINSON: They have such a beautiful relationship in real life. And it's all there in the book. And I think it was pretty easy to bring it to the screen because there was so much in the book. And yeah, theu've known each other since they were kids. And they were each other's support system as friends growing up. And then-- and then, she sort of followed him to school. And they rekindled things. And it's just this slow, beautiful building of trust, which you can hopefully see in the movie.

CALLUM TURNER: Yeah, and these guys, their love story is the love story that everyone wants. People write movies about their love story. They're very lucky people. And they deserved it because I think this film is about people that are truly beautiful at their core. And Joyce and Joe definitely were.