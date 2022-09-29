George Clooney and Amal Clooney say they've 'never had an argument'

George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney give rare joint interview about their marriage. (Photo: Reuters)

George Clooney and Amal Clooney said they've never had an argument in their almost 10-year relationship. Yes, you read that right!

In a rare joint interview with CBS Mornings, the Clooneys were asked about the secret to a successful marriage.

"It does start with love, that’s sort of the whole secret to it," George, 61, shared on Wednesday. He and Amal just celebrated their 8th wedding anniversary. "It's just been easy. Like the easiest thing in our lives by far. We've never had an argument."

Amal confirmed George's statement is true. She joked to host Gayle King that their seemingly easy relationship is "madness to some of their friends."

"I think that it’s 99 percent luck just to meet the right person," the 44-year-old human rights attorney added. "And I think the one thing we would take is to not be cynical... and I was surprised that you were not cynical or guarded at all and things just moved very quickly."

Amal and George Clooney are celebrating their eighth wedding anniversary.



They told @GayleKing about the letters George wrote to Amal in the early days of their relationship, their son’s pranking skills and the one thing they’ve never done. pic.twitter.com/61NuGzPuJJ — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) September 28, 2022

George and Amal welcomed twins, Alexander and Ella, in 2017. They joked that the Ticket to Paradise star is getting payback from his son for all the pranks he's played over the years. Alexander's favorite superhero is apparently Batman — but he's not impressed his father used to slip into that suit.

"I go, 'you know, I was Batman,' and he goes, 'yeah, but not anymore,'" George laughed, adding, "if only he knew how true that was."

The Clooneys also revealed they are teaching their kids Italian and French, something that could bite them down the road.

"We've made a terrible mistake," Clooney quipped, explaining they don't speak Italian. "We've armed them with a language they can harm us with. And we both don't really know what they're saying."

