Geoffrey Rush suing newspaper that published claims of inappropriate behaviour

Geoffrey Rush is suing the Sydney Daily Telegraph newspaper, after it reported accusations of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ on his part while performing in a production of King Lear.

Federal court filings for defamation have been lodged against the paper, which is owned by Rupert Murdoch.

The Sydney Theatre Company provided the newspaper with a statement from a complainant who wished to remain anonymous and for the matter to be dealt with confidentially, but it did not detail the allegations.

In a press conference announcing the defamation suit, he said: “This is to address the hyperbole, lies and the spurious claims about me in the entertainment community. They have splashed spurious claims with bombastic titles on their front pages.

“This has created irreparable damage to my reputation, which has been extremely hurtful to my wife, daughter and my son.

“This situation is intolerable and I must now seek vindication of my good name through the courts in Australia.”

Rush resigned as the president of the Australian Academy of Film and Television Arts on December 2, following the publishing of the allegations.

