I Was Genuinely Surprised To See These 56 People Are 50, Almost 50, Or Well Into Their 50s

1. Eminem is 50

And here he is at the beginning of his career:

And here she is at the beginning of her career:

3. Mark Hoppus is 50

And here he is at the beginning of his career:

And here she is at the beginning of her career:

And here he is at the beginning of his career:

6. Kevin Richardson from Backstreet Boys is 51

And here he is at the beginning of his career:

7. Howie D. is the next oldest Backstreet member at 50

And here he is at the beginning of his career:

8. Steve from Blue's Clues is 49

And here he is at the beginning of his career:

9. Gabrielle Union is 50

And here she is at the beginning of her career:

10. Alfonso Ribeiro is 52

And here he is at the beginning of his career:

11. Juliette Lewis is 50

And here she is at the beginning of her career:

12. Lil Jon is 52

And here he is at the beginning of his career:

13. Johnny Knoxville is 52

And here he is at the beginning of his career:

14. Jim Parsons is 50

And here he is at the beginning of his career:

15. Snoop Dogg is 51

And here he is at the beginning of his career:

16. Jenny McCarthy is 50

And here she is at the beginning of her career:

17. Mario Lopez turns 50 next month

And here he is at the beginning of his career:

18. Marlon Wayans is 51

And here he is at the beginning of his career:

19. Billie Joe Armstrong is 51

And here he is at the beginning of his career:

20. Adam Scott is 50

And here he is at the beginning of his career:

21. Ben Affleck is 51

And here he is at the beginning of his career:

22. Shaq is 51

And here he is at the beginning of his career:

23. Kate Beckinsale is 50

And here she is at the beginning of her career:

24. Cameron Diaz is 51

And here she is at the beginning of her career:

25. Dwayne Johnson is 51

And here he is at the beginning of his career:

26. Neil Patrick Harris is 50

And here he is at the beginning of his career:

27. Brendan Fraser is 53

And here he is at the beginning of his career:

28. Neve Campbell turns 50 next week

And here she is at the beginning of her career:

29. Jack McBrayer is 50

And here he is at the beginning of his career:

30. Nick Lachey is 49

And here he is at the beginning of his career:

31. Pharrell Williams is 49

And here he is at the beginning of his career:

32. Carmen Electra is 51

And here she is at the beginning of her career:

33. Winona Ryder is 51

And here she is at the beginning of her career:

34. Jay-Z is 53

And here he is at the beginning of his career:

35. Ricky Martin is 51

And here he is at the beginning of his career:

36. Omar Epps is 50

And here he is at the beginning of his career:

37. Idris Elba is 51

And here he is at the beginning of his career:

38. Lil Kim is 49

And here she is at the beginning of her career:

39. Lucy Liu is 54

And here she is at the beginning of her career:

40. Elizabeth Berkley is 51

And here she is at the beginning of her career:

41. Chilli from TLC is 52

And here she is at the beginning of her career:

42. Tori Spelling is 50

And here she is at the beginning of her career:

43. Rob Thomas is 51

And here he is at the beginning of his career:

44. James Marsden is 50

And here he is at the beginning of his career:

45. Carson Daly is 50

And here he is at the beginning of his career:

46. Brian Austin Green is 50

And here he is at the beginning of his career:

47. Sean Paul is 50

And here he is at the beginning of his career:

48. Gwyneth Paltrow is 50

And here she is at the beginning of her career:

49. Monica Lewinsky is 50

And here she at the beginning of her career:

50. Gwen Stefani is 53

And here she is at the beginning of her career:

51. Tony Hawk is 55

And here he is at the beginning of his career:

52. Maya Rudolph is 51

And here she is at the beginning of her career:

53. Busta Rhymes is 51

And here he is at the beginning of his career:

54. Jennifer Lopez is 54

And here she is at the beginning of her career:

55. Paul Rudd is 54

And here he is at the beginning of his career:

56. And last but not least, Keanu Reeves is 59

And here he is at the beginning of his career:

