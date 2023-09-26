I Was Genuinely Surprised To See These 56 People Are 50, Almost 50, Or Well Into Their 50s

1. Eminem is 50 Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images And here he is at the beginning of his career: Kevin Winter / Getty Images Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images And here she is at the beginning of her career: Brian Zak / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images 3. Mark Hoppus is 50 Leon Bennett / Getty Images And here he is at the beginning of his career: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images Icon Sportswire / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images And here she is at the beginning of her career: Tim Roney / Getty Images Rodin Eckenroth / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images And here he is at the beginning of his career: Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images And here he is at the beginning of his career: Picture Alliance / picture alliance via Getty Images 7. Howie D. is the next oldest Backstreet member at 50 And here he is at the beginning of his career: L. Busacca / WireImage / Getty Images And here he is at the beginning of his career: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images 9. Gabrielle Union is 50 Monica Schipper / Getty Images And here she is at the beginning of her career: J. Vespa / WireImage / Getty Images 10. Alfonso Ribeiro is 52 James Clark / ABC via Getty Images And here he is at the beginning of his career: Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images 11. Juliette Lewis is 50 Nbc / Weiss Eubanks / NBCUniversal via Getty Images And here she is at the beginning of her career: Abc Photo Archives / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images 12. Lil Jon is 52 Gregg Deguire / Getty Images And here he is at the beginning of his career: Stephen Lovekin / FilmMagic / Getty Images 13. Johnny Knoxville is 52 Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images And here he is at the beginning of his career: Annie Wells / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images 14. Jim Parsons is 50 Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas / WireImage And here he is at the beginning of his career: Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images 15. Snoop Dogg is 51 Alexander Tamargo / Getty Images for E11EVEN And here he is at the beginning of his career: Raymond Boyd / Getty Images 16. Jenny McCarthy is 50 Jose Perez / GC Images / Getty Images And here she is at the beginning of her career: Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images 17. Mario Lopez turns 50 next month Robin L Marshall / Getty Images And here he is at the beginning of his career: Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images 18. Marlon Wayans is 51 Stefanie Keenan / WireImage / Getty Images And here he is at the beginning of his career: Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images 19. Billie Joe Armstrong is 51 Tim Mosenfelder / WireImage / Getty Images And here he is at the beginning of his career: Robert Knight Archive / Redferns / Getty Images 20. Adam Scott is 50 Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images And here he is at the beginning of his career: Kurt Krieger - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images 21. Ben Affleck is 51 Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images And here he is at the beginning of his career: Ron Davis / Getty Images 22. Shaq is 51 Kimberly White / Getty Images for TechCrunch And here he is at the beginning of his career: Scott Cunningham / NBAE via Getty Images 23. Kate Beckinsale is 50 Dominik Bindl / Getty Images And here she is at the beginning of her career: Keith Hamshere / Getty Images 24. Cameron Diaz is 51 Ricky Vigil M / GC Images / Getty Images And here she is at the beginning of her career: Eric Robert / Sygma via Getty Images 25. Dwayne Johnson is 51 Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images And here he is at the beginning of his career: Frank Micelotta Archive / Getty Images 26. Neil Patrick Harris is 50 Matt Miller / ABC via Getty Images And here he is at the beginning of his career: Nancy R. Schiff / Getty Images 27. Brendan Fraser is 53 Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images And here he is at the beginning of his career: Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images 28. Neve Campbell turns 50 next week Sonia Recchia / WireImage / Getty Images And here she is at the beginning of her career: Ron Davis / Getty Images 29. Jack McBrayer is 50 Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images And here he is at the beginning of his career: Patrick Mcmullan / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images 30. Nick Lachey is 49 Roy Rochlin / Getty Images for Netflix And here he is at the beginning of his career: Tim Roney / Getty Images 31. Pharrell Williams is 49 Edward Berthelot / Getty Images And here he is at the beginning of his career: Christina Radish / Redferns / Getty Images 32. Carmen Electra is 51 Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images And here she is at the beginning of her career: Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images 33. Winona Ryder is 51 Roy Rochlin / Getty Images And here she is at the beginning of her career: Aaron Rapoport / Getty Images 34. Jay-Z is 53 Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Roc Nation And here he is at the beginning of his career: Al Pereira / Getty Images 35. Ricky Martin is 51 Starlite / Redferns / Getty Images And here he is at the beginning of his career: Getty Images 36. Omar Epps is 50 Bravo / Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images And here he is at the beginning of his career: Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images 37. Idris Elba is 51 Dave Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Apple TV+ And here he is at the beginning of his career: Lawrence Lucier / Getty Images 38. Lil Kim is 49 Kaitlyn Morris / FilmMagic / Getty Images And here she is at the beginning of her career: Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images 39. Lucy Liu is 54 Bryan Bedder / Getty Images for UNZIPPED: An Autopsy of American Inequality And here she is at the beginning of her career: Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images 40. Elizabeth Berkley is 51 Fox / FOX Image Collection via Getty Images And here she is at the beginning of her career: Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images 41. Chilli from TLC is 52 Ethan Miller / Getty Images And here she is at the beginning of her career: Al Pereira / Getty Images 42. Tori Spelling is 50 Andrew J Cunningham / Getty Images And here she is at the beginning of her career: Gregory Bojorquez / Getty Images 43. Rob Thomas is 51 Jeremychanphotography / Getty Images And here he is at the beginning of his career: Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images 44. James Marsden is 50 Paul Morigi / Getty Images And here he is at the beginning of his career: Christopher Polk / FilmMagic / Getty Images 45. Carson Daly is 50 Nbc / Nathan Congleton / NBC via Getty Images And here he is at the beginning of his career: Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images 46. Brian Austin Green is 50 Kevin Winter / Getty Images And here he is at the beginning of his career: Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images 47. Sean Paul is 50 Astrida Valigorsky / WireImage / Getty Images And here he is at the beginning of his career: Theo Wargo / WireImage / Getty Images 48. Gwyneth Paltrow is 50 Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images And here she is at the beginning of her career: Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images 49. Monica Lewinsky is 50 Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images And here she at the beginning of her career: Dod / Getty Images 50. Gwen Stefani is 53 GC Images / Getty Images And here she is at the beginning of her career: Barry King / WireImage / Getty Images 51. Tony Hawk is 55 Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images And here he is at the beginning of his career: Marcel Noecker / Sygma via Getty Images 52. Maya Rudolph is 51 Randy Shropshire / Deadline via Getty Images And here she is at the beginning of her career: Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images 53. Busta Rhymes is 51 Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Global Citizen And here he is at the beginning of his career: David Corio / Getty Images 54. Jennifer Lopez is 54 Dave Benett / Jed Cullen/Dave Benett / Getty Images And here she is at the beginning of her career: David Lefranc / Sygma via Getty Images 55. Paul Rudd is 54 Kyle Rivas / Getty Images And here he is at the beginning of his career: Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images 56. And last but not least, Keanu Reeves is 59 Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images for ABA And here he is at the beginning of his career: Aaron Rapoport / Getty Images View comments