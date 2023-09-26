I Was Genuinely Surprised To See These 56 People Are 50, Almost 50, Or Well Into Their 50s

1.Eminem is 50

Eminem
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

And here he is at the beginning of his career:

Eminem
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

2.Kristen Wiig is 50

Kristen Wiig
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

And here she is at the beginning of her career:

Kristen Wiig
Brian Zak / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

3.Mark Hoppus is 50

Mark Hoppus
Leon Bennett / Getty Images

And here he is at the beginning of his career:

Blink-182
Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

4.Geri Halliwell is 51

Geri Halliwell
Icon Sportswire / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

And here she is at the beginning of her career:

Closeup of Geri Halliwell
Tim Roney / Getty Images

5.Seth Green is 49

Seth Green
Rodin Eckenroth / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

And here he is at the beginning of his career:

Young Seth Green
Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

6.Kevin Richardson from Backstreet Boys is 51

View this photo on Instagram

And here he is at the beginning of his career:

Kevin Richardson
Picture Alliance / picture alliance via Getty Images

7.Howie D. is the next oldest Backstreet member at 50

View this photo on Instagram

And here he is at the beginning of his career:

Howie D.
L. Busacca / WireImage / Getty Images

8.Steve from Blue's Clues is 49

View this photo on Instagram

And here he is at the beginning of his career:

Steve and Blue
Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

9.Gabrielle Union is 50

Gabrielle Union
Monica Schipper / Getty Images

And here she is at the beginning of her career:

Gabrielle Union
J. Vespa / WireImage / Getty Images

10.Alfonso Ribeiro is 52

Alfonso Ribeiro
James Clark / ABC via Getty Images

And here he is at the beginning of his career:

Alfonso Ribeiro
Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

11.Juliette Lewis is 50

Juliette Lewis
Nbc / Weiss Eubanks / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

And here she is at the beginning of her career:

Abc Photo Archives / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images
Abc Photo Archives / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

12.Lil Jon is 52

Lil Jon
Gregg Deguire / Getty Images

And here he is at the beginning of his career:

Lil Jon
Stephen Lovekin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

13.Johnny Knoxville is 52

Johnny Knoxville
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

And here he is at the beginning of his career:

Johnny Knoxville
Annie Wells / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

14.Jim Parsons is 50

Jim Parsons
Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas / WireImage

And here he is at the beginning of his career:

Jim Parsons
Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

15.Snoop Dogg is 51

Snoop Dogg
Alexander Tamargo / Getty Images for E11EVEN

And here he is at the beginning of his career:

Snoop Dogg
Raymond Boyd / Getty Images

16.Jenny McCarthy is 50

Jenny McCarthy
Jose Perez / GC Images / Getty Images

And here she is at the beginning of her career:

Jenny McCarthy
Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

17.Mario Lopez turns 50 next month

Mario Lopez
Robin L Marshall / Getty Images

And here he is at the beginning of his career:

Mario Lopez
Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

18.Marlon Wayans is 51

Marlon Wayans
Stefanie Keenan / WireImage / Getty Images

And here he is at the beginning of his career:

Marlon Wayans
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images

19.Billie Joe Armstrong is 51

Billie Joe Armstrong
Tim Mosenfelder / WireImage / Getty Images

And here he is at the beginning of his career:

Billie Joe Armstrong
Robert Knight Archive / Redferns / Getty Images

20.Adam Scott is 50

Adam Scott
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

And here he is at the beginning of his career:

Adam Scott
Kurt Krieger - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

21.Ben Affleck is 51

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

And here he is at the beginning of his career:

Ben Affleck
Ron Davis / Getty Images

22.Shaq is 51

Shaq
Kimberly White / Getty Images for TechCrunch

And here he is at the beginning of his career:

Closeup of Shaq
Scott Cunningham / NBAE via Getty Images

23.Kate Beckinsale is 50

Kate Beckinsale
Dominik Bindl / Getty Images

And here she is at the beginning of her career:

Kate Beckinsale
Keith Hamshere / Getty Images

24.Cameron Diaz is 51

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden
Ricky Vigil M / GC Images / Getty Images

And here she is at the beginning of her career:

Cameron Diaz
Eric Robert / Sygma via Getty Images

25.Dwayne Johnson is 51

Dwayne Johnson
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

And here he is at the beginning of his career:

Dwayne Johnson
Frank Micelotta Archive / Getty Images

26.Neil Patrick Harris is 50

Neil Patrick Harris
Matt Miller / ABC via Getty Images

And here he is at the beginning of his career:

Neil Patrick Harris
Nancy R. Schiff / Getty Images

27.Brendan Fraser is 53

Brendan Fraser
Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images

And here he is at the beginning of his career:

Brendan Fraser
Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

28.Neve Campbell turns 50 next week

Neve Campbell
Sonia Recchia / WireImage / Getty Images

And here she is at the beginning of her career:

Neve Campbell
Ron Davis / Getty Images

29.Jack McBrayer is 50

Jack McBrayer
Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

And here he is at the beginning of his career:

Jack McBrayer
Patrick Mcmullan / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

30.Nick Lachey is 49

Nick Lachey
Roy Rochlin / Getty Images for Netflix

And here he is at the beginning of his career:

98 Degrees
Tim Roney / Getty Images

31.Pharrell Williams is 49

Pharrell Williams
Edward Berthelot / Getty Images

And here he is at the beginning of his career:

Pharrell Williams
Christina Radish / Redferns / Getty Images

32.Carmen Electra is 51

Carmen Electra
Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

And here she is at the beginning of her career:

Carmen Electra
Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

33.Winona Ryder is 51

Winona Ryder
Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

And here she is at the beginning of her career:

Winona Ryder
Aaron Rapoport / Getty Images

34.Jay-Z is 53

Jay-Z
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Roc Nation

And here he is at the beginning of his career:

Jay-Z
Al Pereira / Getty Images

35.Ricky Martin is 51

Ricky Martin
Starlite / Redferns / Getty Images

And here he is at the beginning of his career:

Closeup of Ricky Martin
Getty Images

36.Omar Epps is 50

Omar Epps
Bravo / Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

And here he is at the beginning of his career:

Omar Epps
Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

37.Idris Elba is 51

Idris Elba
Dave Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Apple TV+

And here he is at the beginning of his career:

Idris Elba
Lawrence Lucier / Getty Images

38.Lil Kim is 49

Lil Kim
Kaitlyn Morris / FilmMagic / Getty Images

And here she is at the beginning of her career:

Closeup of Lil Kim
Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

39.Lucy Liu is 54

Lucy Liu
Bryan Bedder / Getty Images for UNZIPPED: An Autopsy of American Inequality

And here she is at the beginning of her career:

Closeup of Lucy Liu
Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

40.Elizabeth Berkley is 51

Elizabeth Berkley
Fox / FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

And here she is at the beginning of her career:

Closeup of Elizabeth Berkley
Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

41.Chilli from TLC is 52

Chilli onstage
Ethan Miller / Getty Images

And here she is at the beginning of her career:

TLC
Al Pereira / Getty Images

42.Tori Spelling is 50

Tori Spelling
Andrew J Cunningham / Getty Images

And here she is at the beginning of her career:

Tori Spelling
Gregory Bojorquez / Getty Images

43.Rob Thomas is 51

Rob Thomas onstage
Jeremychanphotography / Getty Images

And here he is at the beginning of his career:

Rob Thomas onstage
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images

44.James Marsden is 50

James Marsden
Paul Morigi / Getty Images

And here he is at the beginning of his career:

James Marsden
Christopher Polk / FilmMagic / Getty Images

45.Carson Daly is 50

Carson Daly
Nbc / Nathan Congleton / NBC via Getty Images

And here he is at the beginning of his career:

Carson Daly and Jennifer Love Hewitt
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images

46.Brian Austin Green is 50

Brian Austin Green
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

And here he is at the beginning of his career:

Brian Austin Green
Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

47.Sean Paul is 50

Sean Paul
Astrida Valigorsky / WireImage / Getty Images

And here he is at the beginning of his career:

Closeup of Sean Paul
Theo Wargo / WireImage / Getty Images

48.Gwyneth Paltrow is 50

Gwyneth Paltrow
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

And here she is at the beginning of her career:

Closeup of Gwyneth Paltrow
Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

49.Monica Lewinsky is 50

Monica Lewinsky
Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

And here she at the beginning of her career:

Monica Lewinsky
Dod / Getty Images

50.Gwen Stefani is 53

Gwen Stefani
GC Images / Getty Images

And here she is at the beginning of her career:

Gwen Stefani at the beach
Barry King / WireImage / Getty Images

51.Tony Hawk is 55

Tony Hawk
Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images

And here he is at the beginning of his career:

Tony Hawk
Marcel Noecker / Sygma via Getty Images

52.Maya Rudolph is 51

Maya Rudolph
Randy Shropshire / Deadline via Getty Images

And here she is at the beginning of her career:

Maya Rudolph on SNL
Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

53.Busta Rhymes is 51

Busta Rhymes
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Global Citizen

And here he is at the beginning of his career:

Busta Rhymes
David Corio / Getty Images

54.Jennifer Lopez is 54

Jennifer Lopez
Dave Benett / Jed Cullen/Dave Benett / Getty Images

And here she is at the beginning of her career:

Jennifer Lopez
David Lefranc / Sygma via Getty Images

55.Paul Rudd is 54

Paul Rudd
Kyle Rivas / Getty Images

And here he is at the beginning of his career:

Paul Rudd
Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

56.And last but not least, Keanu Reeves is 59

Keanu Reeves
Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images for ABA

And here he is at the beginning of his career:

Keanu Reeves
Aaron Rapoport / Getty Images

