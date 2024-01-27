‘General Hospital’ Star Tyler Christopher Cause Of Death Revealed By Medical Examiner
General Hospital star Tyler Christopher’s official cause of death was positional asphyxia due to acute alcohol intoxication, it was revealed Friday.
According to documents from the San Diego Medical Examiner obtained by TMZ, Christopher – who died on Oct. 31 last year – suffocated after being acutely intoxicated and not being positioned.
The report by the Medical Examiner Office listed a contributing condition as coronary artery atherosclerosis.
Christopher’s body was found in his bedroom. He starred in more than 1,100 episodes of General Hospital.
