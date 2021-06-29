‘General Hospital' star Stuart Damon dead at 84
Stuart Damon, best know for his role as Dr. Alan Quartermaine on "General Hospital," has died. He was 84.
General Hospital alum Amber Tamblyn is paying tribute to her former TV father Stuart Damon, whose death at the age of 84 was announced on Tuesday. “Brokenhearted to hear of the passing of Stuart Damon,” Tamblyn, who played Emily to Damon’s Alan Quartermaine on GH, wrote on Twitter. “He played my adopted dad on General […]
