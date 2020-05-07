'General Hospital' star Maurice Benard opens up about his bipolar disorder, suffering from anxiety attacks amid pandemic

Maurice Benard talks to Yahoo Entertainment about his mental health journey, which is detailed in his gripping new memoir, Nothing General About It. (Image: HarperCollins)

Mental health has been fragile for everyone amid the coronavirus pandemic, but for Maurice Benard, it’s been an especially slippery slope.

The beloved General Hospital star calls himself the “poster child for mental illness,” having first gone public with his bipolar disorder diagnosis in 2000, and now he’s written about that journey in his new memoir, Nothing General About It: How Love (and Lithium) Saved Me On and Off General Hospital. As that book, a literary wild ride, was released on April 7, life in the U.S. screeched to a halt amid the coronavirus pandemic — and Benard, 57, fell into one of his darkest and most debilitating anxiety episodes ever, which he describes as “two weeks of torture” during the start of quarantine.

“I had two panic attacks that got me,” the actor, who plays formidable mobster Sonny Corinthos on the long-running soap opera, tells Yahoo Entertainment. ”I was able to deal with it — accept it, move through it — but it’s two weeks of torture.”

And make no mistake — the two-time Emmy winner has lived through a lot of mental health struggles. His troubles started as a boy when he had intense nightmares and it escalated to anxiety, manic outbursts, hallucinations, hearing voices and suicidal tendencies. A nervous breakdown at 22 led to him being institutionalized against his will — an experience he compared to the film One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest — and ended when he escaped, running off from the hospital in oversized sneakers that he swapped another patient for. (And you thought soap plots were dramatic.)

View photos Maurice Benard’s new memoir, Nothing General About It, is out now. (Image: HarperCollins) More

Soon after, Benard felt relieved to be diagnosed with bipolar disorder — finally, it had a name — and his extreme highs and lows were balanced by the drug lithium. When he took it, the young, macho male model and aspiring actor thought he had been cured, and stopped taking the medicine. In 1993, two weeks after landing his role on ABC’s General Hospital, he was spiraling, thinking Michael Jackson was speaking to him in his songs, and he had a violent manic episode — in which he threatened his new wife, Paula, and their young nieces — leading to another breakdown and a deep depression as he recovered.

He’s been back on lithium after that and for “27 years I haven’t had a manic episode,” he says. “I can’t mess with it.”

While the manic episodes stopped, the medication is not a cure-all for the star, who continues to suffer from depression and crippling anxiety. The conditions have led to ruined auditions. For more than a decade, he was unable to fly. There are times when he finds himself paralyzed — physically unable to get in his car and drive. He’ll be unable to walk — frozen in place and scared.

“Depression is a heavier feeling,” he explains. “You don’t get out of bed. You just feel negative 24/7. Anxiety, what I’ve felt is a shift, things happen to your body. I am shaking like a leaf — like it’s 30 degrees below 0. It’s scary. And I don’t sleep. So that combination, and negative thoughts, will take you to places you don’t want to go because it’s like: Why am I shaking like I’m going to die? And why can’t i sleep at all? That’s where I was two weeks ago.”