‘General Hospital’ Star Ingo Rademacher Exits Soap After Sharing Transphobic Tweet, Former Co-Star Nancy Lee Grahn Says

“General Hospital” star Ingo Rademacher has exited the ABC soap opera after 25 years of playing the character Jasper “Jax” Jacks following a transphobic tweet shared by the actor, according to “GH” star Nancy Lee Grahn.

Grahn revealed that Rademacher, who has been very openly anti-vax mandate, is “mercifully no longer a part of the #gh cast” on Sunday, while sharing a tweet written by her “General Hospital” co-star Cassandra James about a “transphobic post” that Rademacher had shared on social media.

James had tweeted: “I am aware of a transphobic post shared by a fellow General Hospital actor. Shame on you. You have some serious unlearning and education to do. I feel deeply disappointed that such a public display of ignorance could come from our GH family.”

“Misgendering trans folks is violence and if you come for one of us, you come for all of us,” James said in a threaded tweet. “The cis world doesn’t get to decide which of us is valuable. I am so proud of the fans for always holding us to a high standard, for calling out transphobia and violence.”

“The fellow actor, #IngoRademacher, is mercifully no longer a part of the #gh cast,” Grahn wrote late Sunday, in a quote-tweet of James’ original tweet. “Transphobia & misgendering are disgusting & should be unacceptable in any industry, including soaps/acting. I stand with my costar, @cassandrajames, & the trans community.”

Representatives for ABC and “General Hospital” did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment regarding Rademacher’s alleged exit from the show Monday. Rademacher also did not immediately respond to a direct-message request for comment.

The post in question, which was first tweeted by conservative podcast host Allie Beth Stuckey and was shared by Rademacher on his Instagram Stories on Sunday, featured side-by-side images of Dr. Rachel Levine, the United States’ first transgender four-star officer, and Winsome Sears, who was last week elected Virginia’s first Black woman Lieutenant Governor.

“Hello, and welcome to ClownTown, where the dude on the left is an empowering woman, and the woman on the right is a white supremacist,” Stuckey wrote in the tweet, which was then shared by Rademacher.

“Always search for the truth and be open to the fact it might come from a source you might not always agree with,” Rademacher wrote in an Instagram Stories slide that came just before he shared Stuckey’s tweet.

Grahn did not specify what led to Rademacher’s alleged exit from the show, which the Australian actor has been part of since 1996, beyond noting he had departed the show in her quote-tweet of James.

See screenshots of Rademacher’s recent Instagram Stories below, which include the transphobic tweet, as well as several anti-vaccine mandate posts.