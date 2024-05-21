General Hospital spoilers: Anna spills the beans to Carly in frustration?

We can’t pretend that General Hospital’s Anna (Finola Hughes) was ever a big fan of Carly (Laura Wright). After all, Carly once had a fierce rivalry with Anna’s daughter Robyn (Kimberly McCullough). However, Anna and Carly have been able to navigate Port Charles fairly well without incident until Carly recently decided to jump head-first into this Pikeman mess.

Once Carly overheard Jason (Steve Burton) and John Cates (Adam J. Harrington) talk about Jason’s duty to help bring down Pikeman to satisfy his deal with the FBI, Carly took it upon herself to help her best friend and see if she could find any information on the subject.

That led Carly to pay a visit to Brennan (Charles Mesure) in prison. The duo exchanged some flirtatious banter before she informed him that John Cates and the FBI are looking into Pikeman. Despite Brennan serving time as the "head" of the organization, most people believe there’s a boss even higher than him, even higher than Valentin (James Patrick Stuart).

Carly’s impromptu meeting yielded relatively no new information, and only irritated Anna who felt Carly could have hindered her investigation into the criminal gun ring. She even threatened Carly to stay out of the way. But knowing the hotel owner, she won’t stop as long as she thinks she can be what helps free Jason from the FBI’s control.

Steve Burton as Jason Morgan in a black shirt in General Hospital

With all that being said, what Carly doesn’t know about the particulars of Jason’s deal with the FBI. She is unaware that he’s working as an informant to protect her from prison.

John Cates has an audio recording of Carly claiming to be the head of the Corinthos crime organization from when she briefly took over for Sonny (Maurice Benard). John agreed the FBI wouldn’t use it as long as Jason helps them take down Pikeman. Outside of Jason and John, the only other person who knows of this leverage is Anna, whom Jason swore to secrecy. Well, if Carly continues to poke her nose into this Pikeman investigation, Anna may soon be forced to tell her.

It’s not hard to imagine a scenario in which Anna catches Carly interfering again. Then out of frustration, and thinking it could sway Carly into leaving this takedown up to the real police, Anna tells Carly that Jason is working with the FBI to protect her. Furthermore, if Carly doesn’t stop her amateur sleuthing, she could tank this entire investigation, meaning she’ll be off to prison due to the audio. The thought of being away from her children and grandchildren could scare Carly enough that she hangs up her detective hat.

Laura Wright as Carly smirking in General Hospital

However, we’d be remiss if we didn’t bring up the possibility that Anna telling Carly could push the latter to double down on her efforts to aid Jason. Carly could become guilt-ridden thinking about how Jason spent over two years away from his own kids just to protect her, and she may feel compelled to bail him out to return the favor.

While we have a hunch that Anna will spill the beans to Carly, you’ll have to keep watching the soap to see if we’re right.

New episodes of General Hospital air on weekdays on ABC. If you miss an episode, you can catch up on Hulu .