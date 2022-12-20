General Hospital Actress Sonya Eddy Dead at 55: 'The World Lost Another Creative Angel'

Sonya Eddy

Michael Tullberg/Getty

General Hospital's Sonya Eddy has died at the age of 55.

On Tuesday, actress Octavia Spencer announced the death of her close friend in an Instagram post. "My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night," Spencer captioned a headshot of Eddy. "The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her 💔🕊️"

PEOPLE reached out to Eddy's rep. No cause of death was immediately revealed by Spencer.

Eddy was best known for her role as Epiphany Johnson on General Hospital. She starred as the nurse (who was also the fictional mother of character Stan Johnson) beginning in 2006. Eddy's last episode as the nurse was aired in November 2020.

RELATED: 15 Celebrities You Forgot Were on General Hospital

Sonya Eddy

Carol Kaelson/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty

In addition to General Hospital, Eddy appeared in a list of television series and films including Inspector Gadget, Barbershop, Daddy Daycare, Matchstick Men, Bad News Bears, Seven Pounds, The Perfect Game and Pee-Wee's Big Holiday. Her 2022 projects included the films Frank and Penelope, V/H/S/99 and Satanic Hispanics.

RELATED: Celebrities Who've Died in 2022

Comments on Spencer's Instagram post paid respect to Eddy's lasting impact from her role as Epiphany Johnson.

"This can't be. She was a staple in my house growing up. The best nurse on GH," one commenter wrote.

"OMG! So sad. Love Sonya and enjoyed every minute she was on screen," another fan commented. "Very sorry for your loss. May she rest in eternal peace."