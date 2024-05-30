'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor died in arms of co-worker he shielded from harm moments before he was fatally shot

A friend and co-worker of actor Johnny Wactor, who was fatally shot over the weekend while interrupting a catalytic converter theft in downtown Los Angeles, spent his last moments shielding her from harm before he died in her arms.

The 37-year-old actor, who played Brando Corbin in the beloved soap opera “General Hospital” died of a gunshot wound to the chest on Saturday, and his death was ruled a homicide by the LA County medical examiner’s office.

Wactor’s co-worker and friend of eight years, Anita Joy, who was with him when he was shot, shared an emotional Instagram post Wednesday sharing the horror that unfolded that night.

Joy and Wactor had worked a bartending shift Friday night at Level 8 in Downtown Los Angeles and were headed to their cars in the early hours of Saturday morning when they approached men seen near his car, thinking Wactor’s car was possibly being towed.

“We were no threat and Jonny kept his cool as he always did, simply stating that it was his car and for them to leave. Hands open to his sides in peace,” Joy wrote.

Then a shot rang out. Joy said Wactor was between herself and the person who shot him.

"As I heard the shot ring into the night, he forcefully tumbled back into my arms and as I grabbed for him, I shouted 'Hunny you ok?!' And he only responded 'Nope! Shot!'" she said.

“We toppled onto the street where I pushed my legs under him and tried to hold his body up while screaming for help and screaming at him to stay with me,” she added.

A security guard from their bar crossed the street shortly after and ran towards the two and called 911.

Joy recalled tying her denim jacket around Wactor to stop the bleeding and the security guard performed CPR on Wactor.

“It was too close range, too extreme of a wound for him to survive it but my god, he fought to stay,” Joy wrote, noting “Everything happened in an instant,” she wrote.

She said she has been left “utterly heartbroken and so very angry.”

“My only peace is that I was with him and this didn’t happen to him alone — my only other peace will be seeing these awful men brought to justice.”

Los Angeles Police said that on Saturday at 3:25 a.m. officers responded to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon and found Wactor suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Wactor was shot after he arrived at his car and was confronted by three individuals who had his vehicle “raised up with a floor jack and were in the process of stealing the catalytic converter,” authorities said. Police said, based on witness statements, Wactor was shot “without provocation.”

The suspects were driving a dark colored sedan and fled northbound on Hope Street. The case is under investigation and so far no arrests have been made.

Wactor’s mother, Scarlett Wactor told NBC News over the weekend her son and a co-worker came upon his car, which had been jacked up. He stopped in front of his co-worker and asked someone on the ground next to his vehicle whether he was being towed, at which point the person shot him, she said.

Wactor, who hailed from Charleston, South Carolina, always wanted to be an actor, his mother previously told NBC News. He made that dream a reality, making his TV debut on Lifetime’s “West Wives” and went on to appear in 164 episodes of “General Hospital.” He also appeared on television’s “Westworld” and as a voice in the video game “Call of Duty: Vanguard,” according to IMDb.

Joy remembered Wactor as “magnetic,” respectful, compassionate, beautiful, “goofy as hell” and “full of work ethic and values.”

“Johnny had this incredible ability that was truly just his genuine nature — to make anyone and everyone feel so special in his eyes. No matter how well you knew him, he treated everyone like he truly cared about you,” she wrote. “Absolutely one of the best men I’ve ever known. I’m so grateful to have been a part of his world and him, mine.”

She also shared an online fundraiser organized by Wactor’s godmother to support Wactor's family.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com