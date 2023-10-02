Geddy Lee Announces Memoir ‘My Effin Life’

Rush‘s Geddy Lee is releasing his memoir. Titled My Effin Life, it will be out on Nov. 14 on Harper Collins. In support of the book, the singer/bassist is heading out on the road for a 14-city tour that begins on Nov. 13 at New York City’s Beacon Theater. The tour concludes on Dec. 7 in his hometown of Toronto at Massey Hall.

“Writing this book has meant spending so much time living in the past,” Lee said. “I’ve never lived my life looking anywhere but forward, which is why I resisted doing this kind of thing for so long. Being in a band all those years was reassuring because it was an ongoing thing. It felt like it was forever. There was always unfinished business: the next record, the next set design, the next tour. It’s been the theme of my life. But you need a lot more determination to proceed in the world of music without the comfort of your bandmates, and I can only hope that finishing this book will release me to return to what I do and love best.”

At each event, Lee will be joined by a guest who will interview him. On top of sharing stories from his childhood and his time in Rush and reading passages, there will be a Q&A session where the audience can ask him questions of their own.

Tickets include a copy of My Effin Life, with presale tickets going on sale through Rush.com beginning Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 10 a.m. through Wednesday, Oct. 4th at 6 p.m. General tickets go on sale this Friday, Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster.com. A dollar per ticket sale will go to the Neil Peart Memorial At Lakeside Park fund.



Geddy Lee My Effin’ Life Tour Dates:

Mon Nov 13 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

Wed Nov 15 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

Fri Nov 17 – National Harbor, MD – The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Sat Nov 18 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens

Sun Nov 19 – Cleveland, OH – State Theatre at Playhouse Square

Tue Nov 21 – Montréal, QC – Théâtre Maisonneuve

Thu Nov 23 – Vancouver, BC – The Centre in Vancouver

Fri Nov 24 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre

Sun Nov 26 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Tue Nov 28 – Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre

Thu Nov 30 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

Sun Dec 03 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre

Mon Dec 04 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Thu Dec 07 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

