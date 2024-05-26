Gazebo Festival delayed due to predicted severe weather. What we know

Gazebo Festival will not open the gates at its anticipated 1 p.m. start time due to severe weather conditions impacting the region.

"With the utmost concern for the safety of our fans, artists and staff, with unsafe weather conditions expected, the festival will be operating on an adjusted schedule. Gates will not open at 1 p.m. as planned. Stay tuned to the official Gazebo Festival app and socials for updated information," Holly Weyler with Gazebo Festival PR said in a statement.

Gazebo Festival, a new music festival put on by booming rap star and Louisville native Jack Harlow is a two-day event at Waterfront Park featuring popular and upcoming hip-hop and R&B acts. The first day of the festival was Saturday featuring SZA as headliner.

Sunday, Harlow is expected to be the headliner. Due to a tornado watch and severe thunderstorm warning issued for the Louisville area, the festival has been delayed.

At the writing of this article, it is not yet clear when Gazebo Festival will open and how the delay will impact the acts expected to perform today, inlcuding artists such as Omar Apollo, PinkPantheress, or even Harlow.

What happens if Gazebo Fest is cancelled?

According to the official Gazebo Festival website, the event is a rain or shine function.

"In the event of a weather evacuation, fans will be readmitted through the main festival entrances once we’ve received the all clear," the website states.

The official ticket purchasing website reiterates the event is held regardless of rain and that tickets are final sale.

Will Gazebo Festival ticket holders get refunds?

"In the case of an event cancellation without a rescheduled date, a full refund will be automatically issued to each patron on the credit card used to purchase," according to the official ticket purchasing website for Gazebo Festival.

Gazebo Fest is not responsible for tickets purchased through re-sale or secondary sites.

