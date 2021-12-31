Gayle King Instagram

Gayle King is loving every moment of being a grandmother!

While co-hosting CBS Mornings on Friday, the 67-year-old author and journalist opened up about her role as a first-time grandma to her daughter Kirby Bumpus' first baby, Luca Miller, who was born earlier this year.

Mentioned during the morning show's "Talk of the Table" segment, where each co-host discusses a piece of news, King detailed that hers was centered around "favorite daughter Kirby" and "favorite grandson Luca."

"Listen, I know people have grandchildren every day, but there's something about when you have your own that you go, 'Oh my God, how long has this been going on?'" she said.

“The sky seems brighter, the colors are nicer, you just can’t get enough of this child”: @GayleKing and @tonydokoupil reflect on welcoming new babies into their families in 2021 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gszqG6hJR7 — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) December 31, 2021

RELATED: Oprah Meets Gayle King's Grandson for First Time with Chants and Cheers: 'I've Been Waiting'

Recalling a past conversation she had with fellow CBS journalist Lesley Stahl, King noted that Stahl, 80, had written "a book about grandparents," titled, Becoming Grandma: The Joys and Science of the New Grandparenting.

The book, King explained, is one she now plans to go back and revisit after daughter Bumpus and her husband, Virgil Miller, welcomed their son in September.

"I read the book, and I enjoyed the book, but I told her I have to reread it cause I bet I'll see it differently now," King said. "Everything!"

"The skies seem brighter, the colors are nicer. You just can't enough of this child," she added. "And when you bring a child into the world, you realize what a responsibility it is — cause they're little sponges. They come in wanting to be loved."

Back in September, King announced Luca's arrival during a CBS Mornings broadcast.

"Kirby got out of the hospital on Friday and I got on a plane, I left the set, got on a plane and I actually beat her home Friday 'cause it took so long to get released from the hospital," she said on air at the time. "... I wanted to be a grandmother for a long time, and it's really something when you see your own child become a parent."

"I am so nuts about him. And then I was holding him, Kirby goes, 'You know, you have to support his neck.' Uh, okay! I actually know how to do this!" King continued.

King also shared a photo of the new family of three at the time, though she didn't show the newborn's face. "He's very, very cute, so congratulations to my favorite daughter, my favorite son in law. Now I have a favorite grandson! I'm over the moon," she added.