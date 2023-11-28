“Gay is Slay:” Middle School Students Ask Anti-LGBTQ Moms to Stop Bullying

Matthew Hatcher/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A group of Seattle middle school students is calling on anti-LGBTQ+ group Moms for Liberty to leave queer people alone.

On Sunday, November 26, the organization’s official X account shared photos of letters they said they had received from the students, accusing the city’s public schools of “spending class time indoctrinating and weaponizing your children.”

The right-wing organization, which was initially formed in 2021 to oppose COVID-19 precautions in Florida schools, has since expanded its mission to include electing conservative school board members, banning books, and restricting school discussions about race, gender identity, and sexual orientation. Never mind that a leader in a Philadelphia Moms chapter is a convicted sex offender. Letting students find out that queer people exist is the real problem here!

If Moms for Liberty wasn’t so busy trying to keep kids from reading, they would have taken the time to note that the note they received alongside the letters was signed by the coordinator of a Seattle middle school’s GSA, not a classroom overtaken by the “woke agenda.”

The students’ big, scary letters are covered in colorful hearts and rainbows. Many feature short, to-the-point messages like “I say gay,” “love is love,” and “LGBTQ+ rights are human rights.”

“Gay is slay. Stop being a rat,” one letter reads. “Dear moms for liberty, stop bullying and excluding LGBTQ youth and families. From a Seattle public school student.”

“Love is love & ur wrong!” another says. “Grow up! I’m more mature than you.”

Plenty of X users echoed the students’ words, pushing back against Moms of Liberty’s tweet.

These Are the Far Right-Groups Leading the Book Ban Explosion

During the 2022-2023 school year, book bans increased by 33%.

“[These letters are] from the GSA students and rightfully so,” one person replied. “Moms for liberty is a hate group that targets LGBTQ youth. I’m proud of these young people for standing up and being proud of who they are.”

Regardless of their efforts, Moms for Liberty’s mission hasn’t proven to be popular with Americans at large. Although the organization’s official X bio states that they have chapters in 48 states and over 130,000 members, the Associated Press reported that Moms for Liberty and fellow conservative groups like the 1776 Project lost roughly 70% of their local school board races earlier this month.

Get the best of what’s queer. Sign up for Them’s weekly newsletter here.

Originally Appeared on them.