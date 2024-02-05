Gavin Newsom Nails Biggest Threat To 'Sad And Pathetic' MAGA Republicans

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) tore into Donald Trump’s MAGA allies for their increasinglyunhingedattacks on pop superstar Taylor Swift.

“What is her sin? She wants more people to vote,” he pointed out. “She wants to help people register to vote and remind them the importance of expressing their democratic rights and responsibilities.”

Swift endorsed Joe Biden in 2020. And while the president’s camp is reportedly hoping she will do so again this year, the only public position she’s taken lately is to encourage people to register to vote.

Newsom said there’s a reason Republicans find that threatening.

“That says everything you need to know about the Republican Party. They don’t want people to vote, they want to make it harder, because they can’t win if you vote,” he said. “How sad and pathetic the Republican Party have become that Taylor Swift literally is a threat to them for one reason: She wants folks to turn out and vote.”

Capehart asked Newsom if he had anything to say to Swift about handling the situation.

“I’m not telling Taylor Swift anything, I’m in awe of her resiliency,” he said. “I’m not worried about her capacity to weather these rather weak storm systems coming in from Jesse Watters and a few others.”

See the full interview below: