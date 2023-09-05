Gary Wright, ‘Dream Weaver’ Singer, Dies at 80

Gary Wright, the musician best known for his hit singles “Dream Weaver” and “Love Is Alive,” has died. He was 80.

Wright’s son Dorian confirmed the news of his death to Variety.

Wright released his debut solo album “The Dream Weaver” in 1975, featuring hits such as “Dream Weaver” and “Love Is Alive.”

He was a founding member of the U.K.-based Spooky Tooth from 1967 to 1970. The British blues rock band released their first album “It’s All About” in June 1968, featuring the Wright-composed “Sunshine Help Me.” In 1972, Wright re-formed Spooky Tooth with fellow original member Mike Harrison and remained in the band until 1974.

More to come…

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.