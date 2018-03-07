Gary Oldman's son says his mother is lying over 2001 abuse claim

Gulliver Flynn Oldman, the 20-year-old son of Gary Oldman, has defended his father over allegations of physical abuse made by his mother, Donya Fiorentino.

In an open letter, Gulliver Oldman said that his mother has been ‘a sad and very troubled person most of her life’, and that the accusations are false.

Oldman was married to Fiorentino between 1997 and 2001, during which she alleges that he physically assaulted her, beating her with a telephone in front of Gulliver and his brother Charlie.

After Oldman won the Oscar for Best Actor on Sunday, for his role as Churchill in Darkest Hour, Fiorentino issued a statement to TMZ.

“Congratulations, Gary and congratulations to the Academy for awarding not one but two abusers [Kobe Bryant] with Oscars. I thought we had evolved. What happened to the #MeToo movement?” it read.

Now Gulliver has issued his own statement, in the form of a letter posted on Gary Oldman’s official Twitter feed.

“It has been troubling and painful to see these false allegations against my father being written about again, especially after this was all settled years ago,” Gulliver writes.

“There is good reason that these specific articles and accusations subsided years ago.”

“If it appears that publicly speaking ill of my mother is something I am either fond of, or accustomed, that is not the case.

“She has been a sad and very troubled person most of her life… This lie, all of her lies, things she has been perpetuating and living in as ‘her truth,’ all of this has brought about so much pain and hardship for my father and for all us, his family united.”

“I want only to protect my father’s character, as a person and as an actor. I know he is a wonderfully kind man… In such a momentous year for his career, my father should finally be bale to enjoy himself. I hope that we can please make that a possibility.”

He also urges people to ‘stop repeating, stop sharing, and stop believing the lies’.

You can read the letter in its entirety here…

❗️IMPORTANT – please read AND share!!

Gulliver Oldman's statment about the totally false allegations against his father Gary Oldman. It saddens us he had to write this, but hopefully he'll be heard and understood.https://t.co/JKIDGiR793 pic.twitter.com/POJu8bUhTN — Gary Oldman Web (@GaryOldmanWeb) March 5, 2018





