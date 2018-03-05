Gary Oldman: Put the kettle on – I’m bringing Oscar home

The actor scored an Academy Award for his role as Winston Churchill.

Gary Oldman told his 98-year-old mother “put the kettle on – I’m bringing Oscar home” as his portrayal of Winston Churchill earned him his first Oscar.

The British star, 59, picked up the best actor prize for his turn in Darkest Hour, while Frances McDormand won the best actress gong for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

The Shape Of Water picked up four of the 13 Oscars it was nominated for, including best director for Guillermo del Toro and the night’s biggest prize, best picture.

Get Out director Jordan Peele became the first black writer to win the best original screenplay for his social satire, as British cinematographer Roger Deakins finally clinched a gold statue for his work on Blade Runner 2049 on his 14th nomination.

The Time’s Up and Me Too movements, prompted by the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment scandal, were given the spotlight during a moving segment of the ceremony, while Salma Hayek, Ashley Judd and Annabella Sciorra, who are all Weinstein accusers, appeared on stage together.

Disgraced mogul Weinstein has been accused of sexual harassment and assault by scores of actresses. He denies all allegations of non-consensual sex.

Sam Rockwell, Jane Fonda, Patrick Stewart and Steven Spielberg were among the attendees to sport Time’s Up pins on their evening wear.