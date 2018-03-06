Gary Oldman's ex-wife accuses Oscars of hypocrisy

From Harpers Bazaar UK

Gary Oldman's ex wife, who previously accused the actor of domestic abuse, has accused the Oscars of hypocrisy over its Time's Up movement.

In 2001, Donya Fiorentino accused Oldman of physical and emotional abuse during their four-year marriage, claiming he once beat and strangled her with a phone. He strongly denied the allegation and no charges were brought against him. The actor was also given custody of the couple's two children.

Fiorentino was less than pleased with Oldman being given an Oscar for his role as Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour on Sunday night. She highlighted the hypocrisy in awarding a man who has been previously accused of abuse.

“Congratulations, Gary and congratulations to the Academy for awarding not one, but two abusers with Oscars,” Fiorentino told TMZ, presumably referring to Kobe Bryant, who was charged with sexual assault in 2003, and given an Oscar on Sunday for Best Animated Short for Dear Basketball.

“I thought we had evolved. What happened to the #MeToo movement?”

Bryant's sexual assault case was dropped after the accuser refused to testify. He later apologised to the woman, saying that he thought the sex was consensual but understood that she did not.

In response to Fiorentino's claims, Oldman spokesperson Douglas Urbanski has issued a statement once again denying the claims, adding that the actor is a passionate supporter of the Time's Up and #MeToo movements.

"Referring to the painful lie about 'spousal abuse', regarding recent recirculated old rumours, and an apparent coordinated smear campaign, there are those with suspect motives who circulate this story hinting that there is some truth to it. Anyone who circulates this story is doing so with complete rejection of the facts, malice, and is doing so with defamatory intentions. The #TimesUp and #MeToo movements - good, honest, and critical movements - aimed at addressing Hollywood predators who have abused women have also unfortunately given a platform to some to misuse the importance, validity, and urgency of the movement. Those haters seem hellbent on convincing the public that Gary Oldman belongs in the rogues gallery of true abuser predators. The misuse of these important movements by some denigrate and harm the many victim women whom have genuinely suffered. Gary Oldman passionately and strongly supports the #TimesUp and #MeToo movements and the long awaited correction of these abuses."

