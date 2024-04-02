Gary Numan, George Lopez and more: 4 shows to see in the Coachella Valley this week

Looking for somewhere to jam out this weekend? Here's our picks for the hottest shows in town this week.

HOT PICK

Saturday

Industrial: Gary Numan has been a significant source of inspiration for several popular bands such as Tears for Fears and Nine Inch Nails. He is known for his groundbreaking style of music that elevated electronic and pop genres.

Two of Numan's songs, "Are 'Friends' Electric?" and "Cars," were big hits in 1979. Many of his songs include heavy guitar and synthesizer riffs, which made "Cars" appealing to the metal band Fear Factory who recorded a cover of the song for their 1998 album "Obsolete" and features Numan in a duet with frontman Burton C. Bell.

Gary Numan will perform at Pappy and Harriet's in Pioneertown, Calif., on April 6, 2024.

Numan will perform at Pappy and Harriet's on Saturday.

Gary Numan: 7 p.m. Saturday, Pappy and Harriet's, 53-688 Pioneertown Road, Pioneertown. $40 to $150. (760) 228-2222. pappyandharriets.com

BEST BETS

Friday

Burlesque: Los Angeles burlesque troupe The Lala's are renowned for entertaining and sensual shows featuring choreographed dance moves set to classic rock and blues music. The women are professional dancers, actresses and models, and you may recognize some of them from commercials, TV and film.

The Lala's will perform Friday at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa in Rancho Mirage.

If you go: 8 p.m. Friday, Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa, 32-250 Bob Hope Drive, Rancho Mirage. $20 to $165. aguacalientecasinos.com

Saturday

Singer Lisa Lisa will perform at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, Calif., on April 6, 2024 as part of the Freestyle Explosion Throwback Jam.

'80s: Enjoy a throwback to the '80s with some of the biggest names in rhythmic dance hits. Lisa Lisa, Exposé, Lisette Melendez, Stevie B, Noel, Connie, Pretty Poison and Nocera are all performing on Saturday at Acrisure Arena as part of the Freestyle Explosion Throwback Jam.

If you go: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Acrisure Arena, 75-702 Varner Road, Palm Desert. Tickets start at $37.75. acrisurearena.com

Comedy: George Lopez is best known since the 2000s for his sitcoms "George Lopez," "Lopez" and now "Lopez vs Lopez" featuring his daughter, Mayan Lopez, in a fictionalized version of their actual father-daughter relationship. He also hosted "Lopez Tonight" on TBS from 2009 to 2011. He's recorded four comedy specials for HBO, and he's appeared in several films. Lopez was also listed in 2005 as one of 25 Most Influential Hispanics in America by Time.

George Lopez will perform at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, Calif., on April 6, 2024.

Lopez will perform on Saturday at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino.

If you go: 8 p.m. Saturday, Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, 84-245 Indio Springs Parkway, Indio. $69 to $129. (760) 342-5000. fantasyspringsresort.com

