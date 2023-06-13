Garth Brooks doubles down on selling Bud Light at new bar: 'Inclusiveness is always going to be me'

Garth Brooks addresses the Bud Light controversy in the wake of boycott threats. (Photo: AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Garth Brooks knows he caused "quite a little bit of a stir" by saying his new bar will serve Bud Light. The Anheuser-Busch beer has become a political lightning rod ever since the company partnered with transgender actress and influencer, Dylan Mulvaney, back in April. Brooks has made it clear where he stands, even doubling down on the issue despite the threat of boycotts on the right. Here's the latest.

Brooks said he'll serve "every brand of beer" at his new bar

The iconic singer is getting ready to open his entertainment space, Friends In Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk, in Nashville, Tenn. Some of his neighbors, like conservative bar owner Kid Rock, stopped serving Bud Light amid the controversy. However, Brooks explained he won't do that.

"I know this sounds corny," he told Billboard last week, "I want it to be the Chick-fil-A of honky-tonks … I want it to be a place you feel safe in, I want it to be a place where you feel like there are manners and people like one another. And yes, we're going to serve every brand of beer. We just are. It's not our decision to make. Our thing is this, if you [are let] into this house, love one another. If you're an a**hole, there are plenty of other places on lower Broadway."

Some on social media were outraged at Brooks's stance and threatened to boycott the singer.

Brooks's comments angered some conservatives, but he's not backing down

The Country Music Hall of Famer addressed the controversy on his Inside Studio G livestream on Monday. Brooks said he saw people "wanting to burn" his CDs and merch.

"I get it, everybody's got their opinions. But inclusiveness is always going to be me," the singer shared. "I think diversity is the answer to the problems that are here and the answer to the problems that are coming. So I love diversity. All inclusive, so all are welcome. I understand that might not be other people's opinions, but that's OK, man... they have their beliefs, I have mine."

Brooks said he's a bar owner now and intends to have "the most popular beers" on tap.

"So, here's the deal, man, if you want to come to Friends in Low Places, come in. But come in with love, come in with tolerance, patience," he shared. "Come in with an open mind, and it's cool."

The "Unanswered Prayers" crooner said he respects people's decision either way, though.

"If you're one of those people that just can't do that, I get it," he continued. "If you ever are one of those people that want to try, come."

Is Brooks actually scared of a boycott?

It doesn't sound like it, but Anheuser-Busch sure took a hit.

After Mulvaney, 26, promoted the brand on social media, Bud Light sales plummeted with Modelo Especial taking over as America's best-selling beer. The company took fire on both sides due to its handling of the situation. Anheuser-Busch was criticized by some in the LGBTQ community because two marketing executives behind the Mulvaney fiasco were put on leave.