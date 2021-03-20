Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood grew 'closer and tighter' during quarantine: 'We're in this for the long haul'

Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks worked on their relationship during the coronavirus quarantine. (Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood grew "closer and tighter" during quarantine by tackling marital issues.

The Grammy Award-winning country singers appeared virtually on a Friday episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show and talked about life in quarantine after Yearwood was diagnosed with COVID-19 in February. "The Queen and I have now tested twice," Brooks, 59, told Yahoo Entertainment at the time. "Officially, she's diagnosed as 'on her way out of the tunnel' now, though, which I'm extremely thankful for." Last year, Brooks's daughter Allie Colleen, 24, also tested positive for COVID-19, forcing him and Yearbook to quarantine.

Yearwood is feeling better, says Brooks, although toward the end of her recovery, "She got real impatient, really kind of mean and sassy," he joked. "And I thought, 'Well, she's back to herself.'"

Although Brooks assumed the caretaking for his wife of 15 years, he did not test positive for the virus. He did, however, use their time together to tackle relationship issues. "I thought, since we're here, and we aint got nowhere to go, let's just attack some of the hardest things over the 15 years that bugs one of us, right?" Brooks told DeGeneres's fill-in host Stephen "tWitch" Boss. "And it was like living in a little house to which it was like, you couldn't go anywhere. So you couldn't walk away from the conversation. And I thought it was great."

Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks honored Dolly Parton with a joint performance in 2019. (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

He continued, "I think we came out on the other end even closer and tighter than we were when we went in." Brooks then asked Yearwood, 56, to crash his interview to speak for herself. "I heard what he said — I did try to get away from him, some of those conversations," she admitted. "Because if Garth starts a conversation with, 'Hey, I don't want to offend you but…' It's like, I can't wait to see what's coming."

However, the experience paid odd, she said. "And it's good. If you can talk about the hard stuff, it's good. And we're in this for the long haul." Turning to her husband, the "How Do I Live" singer added, "So you're stuck with me."

Brooks and Yearwood were also asked about their cover of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's song "Shallow" from their 2018 film A Star Is Born, revealing that reviews from the film stars haven't come in. "We both know them and they're very, very sweet to us," said Brooks. "But they haven't ever said anything. We've never said anything. And I'm wondering if, like us, if they're just too scared to even mention it."

