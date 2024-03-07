Garrison Brown's Final Texts Before Death Revealed by Police
Originally appeared on E! Online
Authorities are shedding light on Robert Garrison Brown's final moments.
The 25-year-old son of Sister Wives stars Janelle Brown and Kody Brown had sent several concerning texts before his death at age 25, according to a police report obtained by multiple outlets March 6.
His mom told officers that Garrison messaged several people who work for the Brown family, saying, "I want to hate you for sharing the good times. But I can't. I miss these days," per the report. Janelle—who shares five other kids with Kody—told police she was concerned, so she then reached out to Garrison through text, and the two had a brief conversation before he stopped responding.
When she didn't hear back, Janelle asked her other kids to check on Garrison, and her 22-year-old son Gabriel "Gabe" Brown offered to help, according to the report. Police said in the document that Gabe later found his brother dead at Garrison's home in Flagstaff, Ariz.
The Browns have not shared his cause of death or manner of death. E! News has reached out to Flagstaff police for comment but hasn't heard back.
In a statement issued March 5, Janelle and Kody—who broke up in 2022 after more than three decades together—said they were "deeply saddened" by Garrison's passing and described their son as a "bright spot in the lives of all who knew him."
"His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away," the former couple wrote on Instagram March 5. "We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."
Garrison made his TV debut in 2010 on the first season of Sister Wives, which followed Kody's polygamous lifestyle. In recent years, the reality series has shown the demise of Kody's spiritual marriages to Janelle, Meri Brown and Christine Brown while he remained legally married to Robyn Brown.
The latest season explored Kody's strained relationships, including his estrangement with Garrison and Gabe.
"Since I last talked to Dad, I bought a house," Garrison said in an October episode of Sister Wives. "I've gotten into school and I got the car that I wanted, that he told me I should never get."
Days before his death, Garrison shared that he had rescued a cat into his brood, which already consisted of two other feline friends that he adopted in 2022.
"Newest edition to my home, Ms Buttons," Garrison wrote on Instagram Feb. 28, alongside photos of the cat. "She's 9 years old and was on the line for euthanasia but my savior complex couldn't suffice. #crazycatlady"
For more details on the Brown family, keep reading.
