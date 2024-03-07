Garrison Brown's Final Texts Before Death Revealed by Police

Originally appeared on E! Online

Authorities are shedding light on Robert Garrison Brown's final moments.

The 25-year-old son of Sister Wives stars Janelle Brown and Kody Brown had sent several concerning texts before his death at age 25, according to a police report obtained by multiple outlets March 6.

His mom told officers that Garrison messaged several people who work for the Brown family, saying, "I want to hate you for sharing the good times. But I can't. I miss these days," per the report. Janelle—who shares five other kids with Kody—told police she was concerned, so she then reached out to Garrison through text, and the two had a brief conversation before he stopped responding.

When she didn't hear back, Janelle asked her other kids to check on Garrison, and her 22-year-old son Gabriel "Gabe" Brown offered to help, according to the report. Police said in the document that Gabe later found his brother dead at Garrison's home in Flagstaff, Ariz.

The Browns have not shared his cause of death or manner of death. E! News has reached out to Flagstaff police for comment but hasn't heard back.

In a statement issued March 5, Janelle and Kody—who broke up in 2022 after more than three decades together—said they were "deeply saddened" by Garrison's passing and described their son as a "bright spot in the lives of all who knew him."

Instagram / Garrison Brown

"His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away," the former couple wrote on Instagram March 5. "We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."

Garrison made his TV debut in 2010 on the first season of Sister Wives, which followed Kody's polygamous lifestyle. In recent years, the reality series has shown the demise of Kody's spiritual marriages to Janelle, Meri Brown and Christine Brown while he remained legally married to Robyn Brown.

Instagram/Robert Garrison Brown

The latest season explored Kody's strained relationships, including his estrangement with Garrison and Gabe.

"Since I last talked to Dad, I bought a house," Garrison said in an October episode of Sister Wives. "I've gotten into school and I got the car that I wanted, that he told me I should never get."

Days before his death, Garrison shared that he had rescued a cat into his brood, which already consisted of two other feline friends that he adopted in 2022.

"Newest edition to my home, Ms Buttons," Garrison wrote on Instagram Feb. 28, alongside photos of the cat. "She's 9 years old and was on the line for euthanasia but my savior complex couldn't suffice. #crazycatlady"

<p>Logan Taylor Brown</p>

Born May 21, 1994, Logan is the oldest son of Kody Brown and Janelle Brown. He is also the eldest child of 18 in Kody's entire brood. After graduating with a master's degree in business administration from the University of Nevada in 2020, he married Michelle Petty two years later.





<p>Aspyn Kristin Thompson (née Brown)</p>

Aspyn is the oldest child of Kody and Christine Brown. She was born on March 14, 1995. Also a University of Nevada alum, Aspyn tied the knot with Mitch Thompson in 2018.





<p>Leon "Leo" Brown</p>

Born on July 29, 1995, Leon is the only child of Kody and Meri Brown. In 2020, Leon came out as transgender, sharing that they were previously "socialized as a girl." "I was pretty young & unfortunately i grew up in a context that was incredibly gendered & restrictive," Leon—who also goes by "Leo"—wrote on Instagram. "and here’s the thing, i’m finally ready to share my favorite self with the world. and that self is incredibly genderqueer, trans, and unapologetic." Leon married Audrey Kiss in 2020 at a Colorado courthouse wedding.





<p>Mykelti Ann Padron (née Brown)</p>

The second of Kody and Christine's children, Mykelti was born on June 9, 1996. She married Antonio "Tony" Padron in 2016 in a wedding ceremony documented on Sister Wives. The couple are parents to daughter Avalon and twin sons Archer and Ace.





<p>Madison Rose Brush (née Brown)</p>

Janelle gave birth to Madison—her second child with Kody—on Nov. 3, 1995. After studying at Utah State University, Madison married Caleb Brush in 2016. The pair share kids Axel, Evangalynn and Josephine.





<p>Hunter Elias Brown</p>

Janelle and Kody welcomed Hunter—their third child together—on Feb. 9, 1997. Hunter graduated from the United States Air Force Academy in 2020, before studying nursing at Johns Hopkins University.





<p>Paedon Rex Brown</p>

Kristine gave birth to her and Kody's third child together on Aug. 7, 1998.





<p>Robert Garrison Brown</p>

Born Oct. 31, 1998, Garrison was Kody and Janelle's third youngest child together. He died on March 5, 2024 at age 25.





<p>David "Dayton" Preston Brown</p>

Dayton is the oldest child of Kody's fourth wife Robyn Brown from her past marriage with Preston Jessop. He was adopted into the family in 2015, five years after Robyn spiritually married Kody. In 2014, Kody legally divorced his first wife Meri so he could marry Robyn and officially adopt Dayton as his son.





<p>Gabriel Winn Brown</p>

Nicknamed Gabe, the fifth child of Kody and Janelle was born on Oct. 11, 2001.





<p>Gwendlyn Genielle Queiroz (née Brown)</p>

Kody and Christine welcomed their fourth child on Oct. 15, 2001. Gwendlyn tied the knot with Beatriz Queiroz in 2023.





<p>Aurora Alice Brown</p>

Aurora is the second oldest child of Robyn. She was legally adopted by Kody in 2015 after he married Robyn the prior year.





<p>Ysabel Paige Brown</p>

Kody and Christine welcomed their fifth child together on June 13, 2003. Her struggles with scoliosis has been documented on Sister Wives.





<p>Breanna Rose Brown</p>

Breanna is Robyn's third child from her marriage to Preston. After Robyn married Kody, Breanna and her older siblings were legally adopted into the family.





<p>Savanah Brown</p>

Kody and Janelle welcomed their youngest child together on Dec. 7, 2004.





<p>Truely Grace Brown</p>

Born on April 13, 2010, Truely is the youngest child of Kody and Christine.





<p>Solomon Kody Brown</p>

Kody and Robyn welcomed their second youngest son on Oct. 27, 2011.





<p>Ariella Mae Brown</p>

Born on Jan. 10, 2016, Ariella is the youngest daughter of Kody and Robyn. She is also the youngest child of 18 in the entire Brown family.



