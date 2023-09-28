Gareth Edwards discusses ‘Rogue One’ becoming more popular over time

“Rogue One” director Gareth Edwards talks to Yahoo Entertainment’s Garin Flowers about the rising popularity of the film over time since its 2016 release.

Video Transcript

GARIN FLOWERS: "Rogue One," which I loved from the beginning, has become more and more beloved. So, you know, what do you think about that as it gets even more popular as the years go on?

GARETH EDWARDS: My fear doing that movie was that I was going to spend the rest of my life with people shouting across the street, you ruined my childhood. You know, and and so just to not have people shouting at me, saying that is, like, a relief. I don't know. I don't believe anything anyone tells me.

If someone says something nice to me about a film I've been involved in, it's like I just think they're being nice. And so-- and I don't look on the internet anymore. I kind of stare at-- stay away from it. So I'm glad you think that and it makes it all worthwhile, but I'll politely disagree.