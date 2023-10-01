Garden City, Kansas
On the High Plains of Southwest Kansas, a thriving community sustained for decades by waves of immigrants becomes the target of white nationalists intent on killing the latest arrivals: Muslims. When they attempt to recruit a local man with a conscience he infiltrates them, partnering with the FBI and risking his life to prevent the attack and bring the domestic terrorists to justice. Animated courtroom testimony of the plot is interwoven with the inspiring story of immigration and the determina