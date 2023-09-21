‘Gannibal’ Disney+ Japanese Horror Series to Return for Second Season

Disney has given a green light to a second season of Japanese drama -horror series “Gannibal.”

Set in a fictional Japanese village, season one of Gannibal saw recently relocated police officer Agawa Daigo arrive in his new home a broken man. Wrestling with his guilt over an event that traumatized his daughter, things started off promisingly for the new arrival before a series of alarming events quickly led Agawa to the horrifying realization that something was deeply wrong with the villagers and the mysterious Goto family.

Yagira Yuya (“Nobody Knows”) is confirmed to return in the starring role of police officer Agawa, while Kasamatsu Sho returns as Goto Keisuke, the head of the Goto family, and Yoshioka Riho as Agawa Yuki, Agawa’s strong and supportive wife. Yagira’s performance in the role has earned him a nomination as best actor in the Busan International Film Festival’s Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards.

Season two will also see the return of screenwriter and Academy Award-nominee Oe Takamasa, director Katayama Shinzo; and producer Yamamoto Teruhisa, the producer of the 2022 Academy Award-winning Drive My Car.

The company says that “Gannibal” is the most-watched locally produced original series on Disney+ in Japan in the month since its premiere (based on hours streamed). It uploaded to Disney+ in December 2022 and ran to seven episodes. It also plays on Hulu.

“Thrown into a hostile environment with suspense around every corner, season one took audiences on an emotional rollercoaster before leaving them on a heart-stopping cliffhanger,” Disney said in a statement. “In season two, audiences will get to uncover more of the village’s horrifying secrets and discover if Agawa has what it takes to escape the impossible and bring the nefarious Goto family to justice.”

A teaser video says that the second season will drop at an unspecified date in 2024.

