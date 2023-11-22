PlaySale: These PS5 Console Bundles Are Discounted for Black Friday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The PlayStation 5 first made its debut back in November 2020, quickly rising to popularity amongst gamers for its sleek, futuristic design, powerful performance, and exclusive games. Its quick rise to popularity amidst the Covid-19 pandemic though meant one thing: the PS5 was consistently sold out as supply chain issues kept Sony from keeping its supply up with the ever-increasing demand.

More from Rolling Stone

Now, you can finally find the PS5 in stock and what’s more, you can even snag one on sale ahead of Black Friday. A few of the PS5 bundles are discounted from $559.99 to just $499 on Amazon and Best Buy, including ones with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and another with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III.

ps5 bundle spider man

$499.00 $559.99 11% off

Buy ps5 spider-man 2 bundle at Amazon

$499.00 $559.99 11% off

Buy PS5 modern warfare iii at best buy

Considering that both games cost $69.99 right now, this is a pretty great deal: You’re essentially getting a brand-new game for $10 with the purchase of your new PS5. Plus, these bundle packages made great gifts, as your giftee can start playing right away.

The disc-compatible PlayStation console features support for up to 120 fps and a 120Hz output for 4K displays. This means you’ll never miss a beat when you game. There is Ray Tracing too which will create true-to-life images for an immersive gaming experience. The included DualSense wireless controller offers haptic feedback and features adaptive triggers so you can get tactile feedback from your favorite games. The console itself also features backward compatibility, which means you can play any PlayStation game you already own — saving you from starting over with your gaming library.

modern warfare iii ps5 deal

$499.00 $559.99 11% off

Buy PS5 modern warfare iii at best buy

We also like that these bundle deals are brand-new, buzzy video games (instead of dated, less popular ones). Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is already one of the biggest games of the year, showcasing an incredible new Spider-Man navigation system that lets you freely swing through NYC.

You’ll want to shop the PlayStation 5 bundles as soon as possible, as they’ll likely go back up to their regular price after Cyber Monday.

$499.00 $559.99 11% off

Buy ps5 spider-man 2 bundle at Amazon

More PlayStation 5 Deals

Besides the PS5 bundle deals above, you can also score discounts on PS5 games and accessories right now through Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Here are some other great PlayStation deals to consider right now — whether for yourself or as gifts.

god of war ragnarok sale

God of War: Ragnarök is one of the best games to come out for PlayStation 5 so far, and it’s heavily discounted at Best Buy for Black Friday. Pick up the best-selling game now for just $35 — 50% less than the retail price of $70.

$34.99 $69.99 50% off

Buy god of war ragnarök at best buy

$20 off Sony PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller

playstation controller deal sale

If you already own a PS5, or you want a second controller to go with a new console, you can also save on those thanks to Walmart’s Black Friday offerings. The retailer is currently selling DualSense PS5 controllers for just $49, which is $20 less than the regular price of $69.99.

$49 $69.99 30% off

Buy ps5 controller at walmart

$120 off Logitech G923 Racing Wheel and Pedals

ps5 racing wheel deal sale

Another great Black Friday deal for PS5 owners (or owners-to-be) is this sale on the Logitech G923 racing wheel. The racing wheel — currently down from $400 to just $280 — lets you get fully immersed in any racing simulator with a sturdy, accurate wheel and foot pedals.

$279.99 $399.99 30% off

Buy logitech ps5 wheel at Amazon

Best of Rolling Stone